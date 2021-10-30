Burton 42, Milano 3

MILANO – Burton’s Tyrone Gilmon scored a trio of touchdowns and Ryan Roehling added two as the Panthers rolled to a 42-3 victory over the Milano Eagles in District 13-2A Division II play.
Milano (4-5, 2-3) opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal by Jeremy Reyes. Burton (8-1, 5-0) answered with six touchdowns.
Burton’s Logan Kopanski rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries and Milano’s Ethan Gordon had 64 yards rushing on 16 carries.
