Burton 40, Yorktown 0

YORKTOWN -- Burton’s Delvin Gantt and Tyrone Gilmon combined for five touchdown runs as the second-ranked Panthers rolled over the Yorktown Wildcats 40-0 in District 14-2A Division II play Friday.

Gantt had five carries for 59 yards, scoring on runs of 10, 14 and 32 yards. Gilmon added 65 yards on five carries, scoring on runs of 2 and 24 yards as Burton (5-0, 2-0) rushed for 241 yards as Pierson Spies added 57 yards on eight carries and Tanner Gore had a 50-yard run.

Burton held Yorktown (2-4, 0-2) to 148 yards. The Wildcats also had two turnovers, while Burton didn’t turn the ball over and had only four penalties.

