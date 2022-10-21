 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burton 39, Runge 8

SNOOK — Second-ranked Burton scored five touchdowns in the first quarter as the Panthers rolled to a 39-8 victory over the Runge Yellowjackets on Friday night in District 14-2A Division II play at Bluejay Stadium.

Chad Schubert scored on a pair of 29-yard runs. Delvin Gantt scored from 10 yards, Tyrone Gilmon from 5 yards, and Carson Lauter caught a 4-yard TD pass to give the Panthers (8-0, 5-0) a 33-0 lead.

Burton ended with a 244-60 edge in total yards with Colby Beck throwing for 103 yards on 5-of-8 passing.

Runge (1-7, 0-4) had a 17-yard touchdown run by Trent Jones.

