 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burton 34, Somerville 6
0 comments

Burton 34, Somerville 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURTON -- Burton senior Ryan Roehling threw a pair of touchdowns and also added two defensive touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 34-6 victory over the Somerville Yeguas on Friday night in District 13-2A Division II play.

Roehling returned a fumble 37 yards to open the scoring late in the first quarter. He ended the scoring by returning an interception for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the game. Roehling threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trayvon Gilmon with 4:17 left in the first half to give Burton (5-1, 2-0) a 14-6 lead. Vicente Veliz caught a 20-yard touchdown with 63 seconds left in the half to make it 20-6. Tyrone Gilmon increased the lead to 27-6 midway through the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Somerville (3-4, 2-1) scored on a 68-yard touchdown pass from seniors Johnny Legg to Verkobe Woodberry with 8:14 left in the second quarter. Legg threw for 122 yards and rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries. Burton rushed for 206 yards as Pierson Spies had 84 on 15 carries and junior Logan Kopanski added 66 on 15 carries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

St. Joseph 51, Calvert 43

Mark Mishler and Reid Millhollon powered St. Joseph’s balanced offensive attack, while the Eagle defense rose up to help seal a 51-43 victory …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert