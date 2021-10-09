Burton 34, Somerville 6

BURTON -- Burton senior Ryan Roehling threw a pair of touchdowns and also added two defensive touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 34-6 victory over the Somerville Yeguas on Friday night in District 13-2A Division II play.
Roehling returned a fumble 37 yards to open the scoring late in the first quarter. He ended the scoring by returning an interception for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the game. Roehling threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trayvon Gilmon with 4:17 left in the first half to give Burton (5-1, 2-0) a 14-6 lead. Vicente Veliz caught a 20-yard touchdown with 63 seconds left in the half to make it 20-6. Tyrone Gilmon increased the lead to 27-6 midway through the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Somerville (3-4, 2-1) scored on a 68-yard touchdown pass from seniors Johnny Legg to Verkobe Woodberry with 8:14 left in the second quarter. Legg threw for 122 yards and rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries. Burton rushed for 206 yards as Pierson Spies had 84 on 15 carries and junior Logan Kopanski added 66 on 15 carries.