Burton 34, Somerville 6

BURTON -- Burton senior Ryan Roehling threw a pair of touchdowns and also added two defensive touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 34-6 victory over the Somerville Yeguas on Friday night in District 13-2A Division II play.

Roehling returned a fumble 37 yards to open the scoring late in the first quarter. He ended the scoring by returning an interception for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the game. Roehling threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trayvon Gilmon with 4:17 left in the first half to give Burton (5-1, 2-0) a 14-6 lead. Vicente Veliz caught a 20-yard touchdown with 63 seconds left in the half to make it 20-6. Tyrone Gilmon increased the lead to 27-6 midway through the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run.