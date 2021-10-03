Burton 34, Snook 8

SNOOK — Snook’s Garrett Lero scored on a 27-yard run just before halftime to get the Bluejays within one score, but Burton took control in the second half for a 34-8 victory in District 13-2A Division II play Friday.

Burton (4-1, 1-0) finished with 15 first downs and 260 yards, including 246 on the ground in the defensive struggle. Snook (1-5, 0-2) managed just nine first downs and 101 yards.

Ryder Becka led the Bluejay defense with six tackles, including one for loss. Richard Santillan, Tavarean Grimes and Lero also had six tackles each.