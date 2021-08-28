Burton 32, Holland 6

BURTON -- The Burton Panthers opened the season with a dominating 32-6 victory over the Holland Hornets on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Burton junior Logan Kopanski rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries with a 4-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring. Sophomore Tyrone Gilmon, a 250-pound sophomore, scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and senior quarterback Ryan Roehling added a 21-yard TD run for a 26-0 lead.

The Panthers controlled the line of scrimmage, rushing for 223 yards on 41 carries. That helped Roehling complete 3 of 4 passes for 75 yards.

Burton, coming off a 4-7 season that started with a 27-12 loss to Holland, came up with three fumble recoveries it converted into a trio of touchdowns. Sophomore Colby Beck, safety German Alba and sophomore nose tackle Jermiah Hudgen recovered the fumbles with Hugden returning his 75 yards for a TD.

Burton senior lineman Waylon Hinze had nine tackles, while Beck, senior outside linebacker Jaden Brown and Tyrone Gilmon each had six.

Holland, which went 9-3 last season, scored on a 2-yard run with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left, but Burton’s Roehling blocked the extra-point kick.