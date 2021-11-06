 Skip to main content
Burton 21, Iola 0
Burton 21, Iola 0

BURTON — Burton’s Ryan Roehling scored a pair of touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 21-0 victory over the Iola Bulldogs in District 13-2A Division II play, earning a playoff spot.

Burton (2-8, 2-4) was unbeaten in league play until forced to forfeit seven victories last week for an ineligible player. The Panthers managed to extend their season by winning their last two games coupled with Snook defeating Milano.

Burton’s Pierson Spies rushed for 77 yards on 12 carries against Iola (2-7, 2-4) and Chad Schubert added 66 yards on eight carries. They set up 1- and 3-yard touchdown runs by Roehling and a 1-yard TD run by Tyrone Gilmon.

