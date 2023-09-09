MADISONVILLE – The Madisonville Mustangs defeated the Fairfield Eagles 40-14 in a matchup of former district rivals.

Madisonville (3-0) had a pair of 100-yard rushers in senior Jyrin Burns (11 carries-133 yards, 12.1 avg.) and junior Phillip Green (8 carries-102 yards, 12.8 avg.). Green scored twice and Burns once.

Burns also had 18 tackles and senior Conner Swonke had 20, including nine solos. Junior Deruise Johnson had 14 tackles.

Mustang junior quarterback Ty Williams threw for 221 yards, completing 10 of 18 with two touchdowns. Texas Tech pledge Lorenzo Johnson had four receptions for 106 yards with a touchdown and senior Brandon Moffett had three catches for 78 yards with a score.

Fairfield’s Cameron Cockerell threw for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Fairfield dropped to 0-3.