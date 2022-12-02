Bryson Washington’s late score sends Franklin to state semifinals with 24-21 win over Columbus

TOMBALL — It’s a drive Franklin football coach Mark Fannin said he will remember forever.

Down four points with 4:23 left, Franklin drove 78 yards in 16 plays capped by senior Bryson Washington’s 7-yard touchdown run to pull out a 24-21 win over Columbus in the Class 3A Division I state quarterfinals Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.

“In that situation, we’re going to put it in [Washington’s] hands,” Fannin said. “I’ll do that 10 out of 10 times.”

The Lions extended their winning streak to 30 straight games and are one more win away from playing for a state championship for the third year in a row. Franklin will face Edna in next week’s state semifinals. Game time and location are to be determined.

Washington scored the game-winner on fourth-and-5. Quarterback Cort Lowry handed the ball on the play to Devyn Hidrogo, who ran to the right and handed it off to Washington. He raced around to the left pylon for the score thanks to a good block by Lowry that sealed the edge.

“I couldn’t go down without a fight to be honest,” Washington said. “I told my team coming out of the locker room after halftime this won’t be my last game, and I owed it to them.”

Columbus ran three plays on the ensuing drive, but a last-second lateral scramble finished well short of a score.

Franklin pulled ahead 17-7 with 4:22 left in the third quarter after Washington capped a 17-play, 76-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run to open the second half. He finished the game with 100 yards on 23 carries.

But Columbus charged back and scored six plays later to pull within 17-14. Franklin stopped the Cardinals on fourth-and-goal at the Lion 1-yard line with 7:33 left, but Columbus forced a three-and-out and returned the punt to the Franklin 20 with 5:25 left to play. The Cardinals then pulled ahead 21-17 three plays later on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Adam Schoebel to cousin John Schoebel.

Then Franklin answered. Although Washington scored the winning touchdown, sophomore Jayden Jackson did most of the work despite leaving the field several times due to cramps. He finished with a game-high 164 yards on 26 carries.

“When Jayden’s telling me he wants the ball, it’s going to be a good night,” Fannin said. “And he was telling me he wanted the ball all night long. He’s a heck of a football player.”

Lowry made a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Lions a 10-7 lead as they rallied back from an early deficit.

Columbus scored on the opening drive of the game on a 35-yard TD pass from Schoebel to Cristian Reyna with 7:33 left in the first quarter.

Jackson scored on a 9-yard run with 10:45 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.

After the Cardinals stopped the Lions on fourth-and-5 at the Columbus 30 with 4:15 left in the half, Hidrogo gave the Lions new life just two plays later as he intercepted a pass that gave Franklin the ball at the Columbus 40 with 3:23 before halftime. The Lions reached the Cardinal 7 but had to settle for the field goal. It later proved to be the difference in the game.

Now the Lions are one game away from playing for it all at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Next up, a matchup with Edna. The Cowboys are now 13-1 this season after a 40-21 win over Llano on Thursday.

“The willingness not to lose is in those kids right now, and they figure out a way to win every time they step on the field,” Fannin said. “I told these kids all week this was going to be a war and a battle, and ... it was. I would go to war with that group any day.”