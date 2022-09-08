Bryan's visit to Brenham among the Brazos Valley's biggest matchups in Week 3

Week 3 is finally here as we inch closer to the start of district play in high school football.

Weather and lightning delays slowed things down in Week 2, but most teams in the Brazos Valley were able to play their games — just later than they would’ve liked. Hopefully, Friday will have plenty of clear skies.

I could also use a brighter outlook, as I went 0-3 last week, evening my season mark to 3-3. So with Week 3 here, it’s time to take a look across the Brazos Valley and examine three of its best matchups.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Bryan at Brenham, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s a big-time showdown in the area between two teams with dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks.

Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten accounted for six touchdowns last week in the Cubs’ 42-7 win over Belton. Wooten rushed for four scores and passed for two more.

Bryan, meanwhile, lost 21-14 to Huntsville, but both touchdowns came with help from quarterback Malcom Gooden. He broke free for a long touchdown run and later threw a TD pass to wide receiver Tyson Turner.

Both teams enter the game with 1-1 records under new head coaches. Brenham, however, enters with a bit more momentum and a chance to feed off its home crowd at Cub Stadium.

Prediction: Brenham 35-28

2. Waco Connally at Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cameron (2-0) has been lighting up scoreboards so far this season, scoring 71 and 62 points respectively in back-to-back wins over Lago Vista and Yoakum. But the Yoemen face a tougher challenge Friday with Waco Connally (2-0) coming to town.

The Cadets also have shown some firepower as they have scored 65 and 35 points in back-to-back victories.

With Cameron at home and everything clicking, it might turn into a shootout. The Yoemen have the players to prevail if it does.

Prediction: Cameron 56-35

3. Bellville at Navasota, 7 p.m. Friday

The Rattlers keep on rolling.

Navasota is 2-0 and looking for more this week against Bellville (2-0).

Running back Deontray Scott has been a big playmaker offensively and a big part of the Rattlers’ early season success. Last week wide receiver Jaeveon Graves and fullback Chris Tejada also stepped up for the Rattler offense.

Through the first two weeks, Navasota has pulled off upsets and defeated on-and-off again rivals. The Rattlers upset Navarro 41-14 to start the season and beat Madisonville 27-21 in overtime on the road last week.

Now they return home for another tough opponent but will have the home crowd to back them up.

Prediction: Navasota 21-17

