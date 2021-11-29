Bryan's Ross Rogers will announce his retirement Tuesday, according to a source

Bryan High football coach Ross Rogers will announce his retirement at a scheduled press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Rogers, who came out of retirement to coach the Vikings in 2012, told his coaches Monday afternoon that he was retiring, but will be with the school district until the end of the school year, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Rogers won a state title at A&M Consolidated in 1991. Rogers who started his coaching career at Hempstead in 1977, also coached at Waller, Giddings and Harker Heights.
He was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor in 2011, and ends his career with a 260-150-9 record.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Robert Cessna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.