Bryan's junior quarterback Malcom Gooden out for season with leg injury

Bryan's junior quarterback Malcom Gooden fractured his right leg in the Vikings' 44-14 loss to Lucas Lovejoy last Friday and will miss the rest of the season, his mother, Phylicia, confirmed Wednesday.

Gooden went 3-for-4 passing with 76 yards before getting injured on a late hit that drew a penalty. He was taken out on a stretcher, but gave a thumbs up as he left the field.

Phylicia said Gooden will see an orthopedic surgeon Thursday to determine if he needs surgery for the fracture.

"Our plans is to be out on the field Friday with him on the sidelines to support his team and still be a leader to his team, just not on the field," Phylicia said.

Bryan also could be without head coach Ross Rogers for a second straight game because of COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Bret Page has been interim head coach. Roger said Wednesday his status for Friday's game is unknown at this time. The Vikings will host College Park Friday at 7 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium in their home season opener.