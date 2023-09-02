Friday’s game against Huntsville was the first real opportunity for the Bryan Vikings football team to use its new videoboard at Merrill Green Stadium.

Outside of a few big plays though, the videoboard mostly showed the Hornets as Huntsville powered its way to a 61-27 victory and spoiled Bryan's home opener.

The biggest trouble for the Vikings came in the second quarter as Huntsville (1-1) scored 34 points to break the tie and take a commanding 48-21 halftime lead.

“I thought the effort was phenomenal,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “Early on [in the] first half, we had some turnovers and turnovers are a big deal. You got to create them [on defense] and take care of it [on offense]… And [we] just had about five or six plays that were big plays on their part and those things will impact a game drastically. The good thing is that’s what predistrict’s for. You go and clean those things up and work on [that] and get better at that and put it behind you and move forward.”

The Vikings (1-1) struck first in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Boone Turner to Tyree Love with 8 minutes, 5 seconds to go in the quarter to make it a 14-14 game.

The tie was short-lived as the Hornets then scored 20 unanswered points before Bryan was able to answer. Huntsville scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass of its own as quarterback Austin Taylor connected with Melton Green to take the lead back with 6:15 to go in the second.

A slew of those game-impacting plays followed as Bryan fumbled on its first offensive play following the Huntsville score. The Hornets took over at midfield and Taylor found wide receiver Savion Conteh for a 50-yard touchdown with 5:56 left in the second quarter to put them up 27-14.

Huntsville defensive lineman KeDarian Easley then returned a 30-yard interception for a touchdown on Bryan’s next offensive possession with 4:22 before the half.

Bryan answered with a 1-yard wildcat quarterback keeper by Tate Allen with 2:40 showing. The Vikings looked to have some positive momentum after the score and were down 34-21 and had possession to start the second half.

Huntsville flipped the script on the next play though with a 97-yard kickoff return for a score by senior cornerback Jeremiah Winfrey. The Hornets weren’t done either as another interception and return gave them the ball on Bryan’s 4-yard line and a penalty on the return gave Huntsville the ball at the 2.

Huntsville then punched in its final score of the half with 1:46 left to go on a 2-yard run by Trae’Shawn Brown.

The Vikings, who used two quarterbacks last week against Waller, just used one against the Hornets. Junior Turner completed 12 of 28 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Turner’s other touchdown was a 3-yard pass to wide receiver Tyson Turner to open the game and give the Vikings a 7-0 lead with 10:26 in the first. That score was set up by a blocked punt by Allen which was scooped up and recovered by Talon Devault on Huntsville’s 7-yard line.

Tullos said postgame that senior quarterback Kason Byrd was a little “nicked up” and was held out as a precaution. The head coach added that Byrd could have played against Huntsville but the coaches wanted to make sure he was 100% for the future.

Bryan will host Brenham at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“There were a lot of positives that we did do,” Tullos said. “You just got to go watch the film and keep focusing on the strengths, get better at that and then find the weaknesses there and focus on getting better on those. That’s why you play the game to get you ready for district. That’s a good ballclub there and you just can’t make those mistakes early on and give them some plays there. [We] just got to clean those up and go to work.”