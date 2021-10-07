Bryan's Andrew Buban uses track, wrestling experience to help him on Viking offensive line

Scott Garcia taught Buban in middle school and now works with him as the Vikings’ offensive line coach. Garcia credits Buban’s success in the trenches to his work ethic.

“He’s dedicated himself to the game and being a student of the game,” Garcia said. “With the offensive line, it’s really about angles and footwork and hand placement, and I remember in middle school he would stay after to make sure his game was where it needed to go.”

Buban studies common trends in defenses and tries to improve each week, and he says the thing he enjoys most in film study is learning specific playing styles of defensive ends. In fact, some of his favorite football players include Cleveland Browns and former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and Bryan’s Nic Caraway.

Buban said he admires Garrett’s and Caraway’s talent and learns a lot about his strengths and weakness by studying them. He jokes that he very rarely beats Caraway, who is a Purdue recruit, when they go one-on-one in practice but said it motivates him to be better.