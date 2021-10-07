Bryan's Andrew Buban uses track, wrestling experience to help him on Viking offensive line

On the surface, track and field and wrestling may seem to have little in common, but both sports have been crucial to Andrew Buban’s success with the Bryan football team.
A lack of footwork as a freshman had the left tackle struggling to find his way in football. Buban tried different positions, moving from center to tight end at one point, but it wasn’t until his coaches recommended joining the wrestling team that he started to see results. Two years on the wrestling team combined with his experience as a shot put and discus thrower helped Buban’s agility on the football field.
“It requires a lot of footwork,” the 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior said of track and field and wrestling. “They both are very intact with your lower body, a very strong lower body, staying low and finishing high, especially for discus,” said Buban, who quit wrestling after suffering an injury his sophomore year.
Thanks to the other sports, Buban found his home at tackle and has been a staple on the Vikings’ offensive line despite his smaller frame.
“Footwork’s been the thing that’s saved me,” Buban said. “I’m always 100 pounds undersized against everyone that I go up against, and I think I’ve done pretty well.”
Bryan will host Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Scott Garcia taught Buban in middle school and now works with him as the Vikings’ offensive line coach. Garcia credits Buban’s success in the trenches to his work ethic.
“He’s dedicated himself to the game and being a student of the game,” Garcia said. “With the offensive line, it’s really about angles and footwork and hand placement, and I remember in middle school he would stay after to make sure his game was where it needed to go.”
Buban studies common trends in defenses and tries to improve each week, and he says the thing he enjoys most in film study is learning specific playing styles of defensive ends. In fact, some of his favorite football players include Cleveland Browns and former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and Bryan’s Nic Caraway.
Buban said he admires Garrett’s and Caraway’s talent and learns a lot about his strengths and weakness by studying them. He jokes that he very rarely beats Caraway, who is a Purdue recruit, when they go one-on-one in practice but said it motivates him to be better.
“Every offensive lineman is different. The right tackle, who is almost the same position, me and him play completely different,” Buban said. “It’s really nice for me to look at a defensive player and say if I can figure you out and I can figure out your moves, then I can use my own techniques to adjust to it and try to beat it.’”
Buban, who turned 18 on Wednesday, says he’s also learned a lot from neighbor and former Bryan lineman Blaine Bright.
And he’s not done learning.
Buban has been playing fullback the last three weeks as Bryan looks to lean more on its run game in 12-6A. Garcia said Buban was the perfect guy for the job.
“At fullback you have to adapt — you have to know how to block,” Garcia said. “You have to have a good fullback that knows all the different angles, and he’s always been an athlete as far as running and catching, so it really helps out our offense that we have a guy there that understands the offense and understands the angles.”
While learning and adapting on the physical side of the game, Buban says he’s also tried to speak up more this season thanks to the lessons he learned from last season’s seniors.
“The number one thing I learned was it’s really important to establish that team chemistry, to make sure the younger guys are welcomed and they feel a part of the team,” he said.
Buban plans to major in his other passion after graduation — engineering. He took part in the Odyssey STEM program in junior high and placed fourth in a national team competition. He also helped bring the Technology Student Association to Bryan during his freshman year and participated in the club for two years.