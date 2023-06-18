Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner is headed to Texas Tech.

The senior wideout for the Vikings announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Sunday via Twitter.

As a junior, Turner had 34 receptions for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 regular season games. The 6-foot-2 190 pound receiver is a two sport athlete for the Vikings as he took home a bronze medal at this year’s state track meet in the high jump.

The four-star prospect is ranked as the 25th athlete in the class of 2024 and the No. 53 player in the state by the 247Sports composite rankings. Turner had offers from schools such as Boston College, Texas State, Louisiana Tech, Utah along with others.