Bryan WR Terrence Lewis bounces back from early miscue to lead Viking win over Hutto

The game burst open when Bryan wide receiver Terrence Lewis felt the ball slip loose of his arms after catching a short pass in the flat. Hutto recovered it and put the ball in the end zone two plays later to take a 14-point lead four minutes into the game.

But the following 44 minutes of the game served as a redemption tour for Lewis in what would be a 53-34 Viking win over the Hippos in Bryan’s final home game of the season Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

After the early miscue, Lewis finished the night with 174 receiving yards and four touchdowns on seven catches in the District 12-6A contest.

“I got over to the sideline and knew it wasn’t over,” Lewis said. “I’ve got plenty of work to do. It was in the first quarter. I’ve got more time, more stuff to do for my team. I can’t let my team down by having a bad attitude and bad body language. I just went out there and did my thing, showed it on the field.”

Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden found Lewis on a quick slant midway through the first quarter for a 39-yard touchdown pass to cut Hutto’s lead in half. Bryan then tied the game early in the second quarter on a 9-yard TD run by running back Tate Schneringer.

Before the half was over, Gooden found Lewis twice on the same route for two TD passes to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room as the Vikings (6-3, 3-2) scored 28 unanswered points. Lined up on the right side, Lewis’ deep slant found a soft spot behind a Hutto linebacker and left him room to run towards the left pylon of the end zone. The two TD catches on the deep slants were from 38 and 29 yards, respectively.

“They were running a zone,” Lewis said. “As soon as I saw the linebacker go down for the running back, my slant came wide open.”

Lewis owed a tip of the cap to Schneringer’s effort, which opened up play action throughout the game. The senior scampered for 261 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground.

“It started up front with our O-line,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “We got a good push all night. Really some tough runs by our backs. Couldn’t be more proud of the total team effort of our football team.”

A field goal and Lewis’ fourth touchdown catch of the game, a 31-yard snag, put the Vikings up 38-14 as the clock wound down on the third quarter.

Hutto quarterback Will Hammond didn’t go down without a fight. The junior finished with 258 yards on a 16-of-29 passing with three touchdowns, two of which came in the fourth quarter. He also led the Hippos (4-5, 1-4) in rushing yards with 138 on 18 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Hammond’s 63- and 44-yard TD strikes in the fourth quarter cut the Bryan lead to 46-34 and forced Tullos to put his starting offense back in the game.

After Schneringer picked up 21 yards on a gutsy fourth-and-1 call from the Viking 37, Tullos gambled again on fourth-and-6 at the Hippo 38 with under five minutes to play. Though he already had four touchdown grabs on the night, Lewis said his snag to give Bryan a first down and help seal the victory was his favorite.

Gooden threw a jump ball up to Lewis at the Hippo 10, and the wiry receiver was able to catch it and come down with the ball, leading to the Viking’s final touchdown of the night — a 5-yard Gooden run.

The win puts Bryan a step closer to earning the district’s final playoff spot as the Vikings hold head-to-head tiebreakers over all three teams behind them in the standings.

“It’s a step in the right direction, and we’ll see how it all plays out,” Tullos said.