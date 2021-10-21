Bryan WR Hunter Vivaldi enjoying last season alongside grandfather, coach Ross Rogers

“I had nothing to do with that. He brought a hard work ethic,” Rogers said. “There are not enough hours or minutes in the day ... he’s going to work. He leaves practice here and makes it to work with a route running coach or power strength coach, but he has his ultimate goals, and he’s really trying to achieve those.”

Vivaldi said he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball as a kid, but football was always at the front of his mind. He eventually started playing tackle football in fifth grade and said he’s loved the game ever since.

“I think seeing it on TV growing up all the time ... I was like, I want to do that,” Vivaldi said. “Basketball and baseball are cool, but there was still one thing I really wanted to try. I think being around the culture of it and it’s the only game you can be real physical too ... I can’t say there’s [just] one thing I really like about.”

One thing is for sure: Vivaldi’s competitive nature — which he said stems from playing basketball with his younger sister and College Station point guard Reese Vivaldi — is still alive and well on Friday nights.