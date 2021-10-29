Bryan wins fourth straight district game to earn second straight playoff berth

The Bryan Vikings had a playoff spot up for grabs.
Tyson Turner picked it off.
The Vikings’ sophomore safety intercepted three passes as Bryan recorded its first shutout of the season, winning 28-0 over Killeen Ellison on Friday in District 12-6A play at Merrill Green Stadium.
The win assured the Vikings’ return to the Class 6A playoffs for the second straight season.
Turner, who started the season at wide receiver, made the pretty plays on a Vikings’ defense that played rock-solid inside while consistently making open-field tackles.
“I was just so excited,” Turner said. “I made a play on the ball and was thinking get it, get it, get it. I was thinking we can get to the playoffs if we win this game, and I had that in my mind the whole game.”
The Vikings held the Eagles (3-6, 2-4) to 76 yards of offense, including 11 yards in the second half. While Ellison held Bryan (4-5, 4-2) without a third-quarter score, the Eagles netted minus 1 yard offensively.
“I’ve tried to tell people all year long how good our defense has been,” said Bryan coach Ross Rogers, whose Vikings have won four straight 12-6A games. “We’ve got the right kids in the right spots, and they are playing very well. When you play good defense, you’ve always got a chance.”
Turner made a long run to get his initial interception and leaped high to bring down the ball on a double team.
“I had reacted a little late but thought I’d make up for it,” Turner said. “I just put all my power into that jump.”
The Vikings, who possessed the ball for 32:34 of the 48-minute game, eventually wore down Ellison, which started strong on defense. Sophomore quarterback Tate Allen’s running on long-yardage plays, including one in which he carried several defenders with him, provided a spark. It took some time as the Eagles bottled up Allen early.
“[Ellison’s] big defensive line, they tested us,” Rogers said. “I was so proud of the way we played in the second half. Even when things didn’t look good, we kept going at ’em, and Tate Allen kept stepping up and making plays. He’s the kind of guy who wants the ball when the game is tight, and we let him have it.”
Turner’s trio of interceptions matched the three pickoffs by Du’Wayne Paulhill against Temple in the 12-6A opener.
Despite losing two fumbles and an interception, Bryan’s offense put the game away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Paulhill’s second rushing TD came on a 4-yard run with 7:58 left in the game, starting the Vikings on their surge to pull away.
Fellow senior T.J. Devault lived up to his name, hurdling over Ellison’s Elijah Armour for a spectacular finish to a 18-yard scoring run.
Junior Tate Scheringer shot up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown run to complete the Vikings’ scoring with 2:34 left.
Bryan appeared to take a second-quarter lead when Allen hit a wide-open Hunter Vivaldi in the end zone for a TD pass, but the Vikings were whistled for a player illegally downfield.
After that, Allen picked up a first down with a run, then he tossed the ball on the option to his right with Paulhill smoothly weaving his way for a 15-yard TD run with 8:22 left before halftime.
Bryan came within inches of scoring again just prior to halftime. A Bryan stop on third-and-1 forced Ellison to punt. The Vikings nearly blocked it, and Paulhill raced up to field on the return to the Eagles’ 41 with 1:08 remaining.
Paulhill’s 30-yard run put the Vikings in position to add points before halftime, but on second down, Allen was stopped just shy of the goal line. Because of an injury to a Viking player, there was a 10-second run-off, which carried the game to halftime with Bryan holding a 7-0 lead. Paulhill’s tackle-breaking run also included a strong stiff-arm, but he stepped out of bounds at the 2.