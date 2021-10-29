Bryan wins fourth straight district game to earn second straight playoff berth

Turner made a long run to get his initial interception and leaped high to bring down the ball on a double team.

“I had reacted a little late but thought I’d make up for it,” Turner said. “I just put all my power into that jump.”

The Vikings, who possessed the ball for 32:34 of the 48-minute game, eventually wore down Ellison, which started strong on defense. Sophomore quarterback Tate Allen’s running on long-yardage plays, including one in which he carried several defenders with him, provided a spark. It took some time as the Eagles bottled up Allen early.

“[Ellison’s] big defensive line, they tested us,” Rogers said. “I was so proud of the way we played in the second half. Even when things didn’t look good, we kept going at ’em, and Tate Allen kept stepping up and making plays. He’s the kind of guy who wants the ball when the game is tight, and we let him have it.”

Turner’s trio of interceptions matched the three pickoffs by Du’Wayne Paulhill against Temple in the 12-6A opener.

Despite losing two fumbles and an interception, Bryan’s offense put the game away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. Paulhill’s second rushing TD came on a 4-yard run with 7:58 left in the game, starting the Vikings on their surge to pull away.