The Bryan Vikings will have a retooled football coaching staff in 2023, the team’s Twitter account shared on Wednesday.

The Vikings will have five new assistant coaches and a promotion for another. Joining Bryan in the fall will be safeties coach Timon Nolan, offensive line coach Trevor Willnow, middle safeties coach Mike Mullins, defensive line coach Marcus Gordon and wide receivers coach RJ Sneed.

Bryan's freshman team head coach Lucas Martin was also promoted and will be the varsity team’s outside linebackers coach.

All five new hires will coach other sports as well with Mullins, Sneed and Gordon becoming track assistants. Willnow will become the powerlifting head coach while Nolan will serve as a basketball assistant.

Mullins comes to Bryan after serving on Lee Fedora’s staff at A&M Consolidated. Gordon is also coming from another high school as he was at New Waverly.

Nolan has been at Stephen F. Austin Middle School while Willnow joins the Vikings after serving as the offensive line coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Sneed was most recently in college as he played last season at Colorado as a grad transfer.