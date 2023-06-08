There were a lot of reasons why Bryan and head coach Ricky Tullos didn’t have spring football drills, but maybe the biggest was the work that will be done in the summer.

“I told the kids June and July is extremely important,” Tullos said. “You’ve invested in the offseason from January to May, it does no good to go June and July and not do much.”

Summer workouts for the Vikings will consist of 90 minutes of strength training and agility before 30 minutes of football specific work every Monday through Thursday without pads. The summer work started on Monday and will continue until the Vikings' first fall practice on July 31.

“We try and do that through the summer and pretty much year round,” Tullos said. “I think it helps with retaining all the information from football that we install and everything they’ve done in the spring. We continue that right on into the summer and really there’s no lapse.”

The Vikings didn't opt for the optional 18 spring practices, but they still had an athletic period during the school year and used it for football training. They just aren’t able to suit up for it.

Tullos said early in the spring, the focus was in the weight room with sometimes up to four days of lifting. Around the midway point, they switched to about three days in the weight room and two days outside.

The last change came at the start of track season when the Vikings switched to three days of football installation and two days in the weight room.

“We started doing football skills probably around mid-March, early March,” Tullos said. “So March, April, May, there were 2-3 days outside of football, our offense, defense, special teams. We just didn’t have pads on.”

This year’s spring agenda was a bit different than last year, because the Vikings did have spring drills a year ago. That was necessary for the newly hired Tullos to see what his team looked like in pads before heading into his first fall season. The second-year head coach has a better feel heading into his second summer. He knows who his returning starters are and he's seen everybody in the program. And since they didn’t take part in those 18 spring practices, Tullos will have even more knowledge about his team thanks to all the extra opportunities offered by the UIL.

“With our calendar, we’re going back to [school], I say the 10th of August, I like to have a good week and a lot of practices where our kids are focused just on practice,” Tullos said of a benefit of no spring training. “They aren’t in school at the time, so I think that’s big in terms of meetings and just being able to be with our kids for a long time. And adding an extra scrimmage. We get seven or eight days extra and we get an extra scrimmage and all those things play a factor year-in and year-out.”

NOTES — Bryan, which was the only UIL school in Bryan-College Station not to have spring drills, will have two preseason scrimmages instead of one afforded A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder. Bryan's first scrimmage will be against Conroe Oak Ridge on Aug. 11. The second will be against long-time rival A&M Consolidated at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Merrill Green Stadium. ... The Vikings are coming off a 6-5 season, including 3-3 in District 11-6A.

2023 VIKING SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Waller;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1;Huntsville;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8;Brenham;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14;at Richmond Randle;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22;*at Temple;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29;*^at Copperas Cove;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12;*at Pflugerville Weiss;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20;*Waco Midway;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27;*at Hutto;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2;*Harker Heights;7:30 p.m.

*12-6A games

^Homecoming