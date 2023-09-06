Bryan senior free safety Luke Weltens has a rare combination of smarts and speed.

He’s good enough in the classroom for the Ivy League and those schools are chomping at the bit for his services, because he’s got Southeastern Conference speed.

“I’m skinny, I’m fast, I run like a 4.5 in the 40,” the 6-foot, 165-pound Weltens said. “My best hand time was a 4.39, but that’s hand-timed of course, so there’s room for error.”

Where he left no room for error for his future was in the classroom. He took care of business there first. While his teammates were worried about 40-yard dash times and weight room results, Weltens initially worked hardest on his grade-point average.

“When I first started football [in the seventh grade], I actually started off real slow because I was really focused on academics,’ Weltens said. “I wasn’t really taking football too seriously.”

He put up Ivy League numbers in the classroom, but wasn’t able to take full credit for that success.

“If I’m being completely honest, I don’t have that much of a yearning for academics,” Weltens said. “But my parents have always made sure I stayed on top of it, so I had the opportunity I have now.”

Weltens also benefitted from having an older brother, Trey Weltens, who paved the way academically. Trey Weltens had national SAT scores, which helped get him into Rice where the junior is studying pre-law. Trey Weltens, though, didn’t play football at Bryan.

“He was a big nerd,” Luke Weltens said.

Luke Weltens seemingly was following a similar path as he focused on academics at an early age, via his parents’ wishes.

“They were never bashing down on me or anything like that,” Weltens said.

Weltens as a freshman got his grade-point average up over a 4.0 and kept it there as a sophomore when he was in the top 10 of his class. That strong foundation has helped him stay in the top 10% of his class, but he also was smart enough to know he needed to pick up his football grades if he wanted to keep playing past high school.

“I knew this was the year I kind of needed to pop out and come [on] strong,” Weltens said. “It’s my senior year, I’ve got to make the best of it.”

It helped that Weltens had a strong spring season on the Bryan track team.

“He ran the relays, he really pushed himself during track,” Bryan defensive coordinator Anthony Davis said. “He got faster, he got stronger.”

Weltens attended so many football camps this summer, he lost count. They became somewhat addictive because each one made him a better player. He traveled far to Brown, Harvard and Columbia, but he also went to Lamar University. It was a hectic few months.

“Oh my gosh, it’s crazy how much it helped me,” Weltens said. “It’s really about getting comfortable in the position that you’re in.”

Weltens played outside linebacker as a sophomore. He split time last season between rover and free safety, but settled into free safety this summer. He honed his coverage skills at the camps, knowing he’d be the last line of defense for the Vikings.

“Every single time I went to a new camp, after I was done, I played better than I did before,” Weltens said. “I learned something.”

The recruiting tape he sent to schools included more footage from his work at the camps more than game film, but that could change. He’s pleased with his start to the season.

“Last year, I definitely felt I played my role too hard,” Weltens said. “I didn’t look at the field in the grand scheme of things. I didn’t understand the movement of the game as well as I did this year. Now, I kind of understand everybody else’s role in comparison to mine.”

Weltens gives Bryan’s defense an anchor on the back end.

“The way our defense works, the back end usually picks everybody up front,” Davis said. “He’s a smart kid, so he’s able to fix a lot of mistakes or anything that happens up in the front.”

Weltens and the Viking defense had a strong opener in a 21-6 victory over Waller. He helped Bryan have a pair of goal-line stops and partially blocked a punt. But last week Huntsville spoiled Bryan’s home opener by taking a 61-27 victory, though Weltens came up with an interception.

“I started off this season off pretty strong, but this last game, I had a couple things that I could have [done better],” Weltens said. “I blew one coverage that I just didn’t see. I gotta stay on top of my game and fix some of that.”

Bryan will look to bounce back against Brenham (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“I think we’ll be good as long as we get some momentum on offense, I think we’ll be all right,” Weltens said ,adding that the defense sometimes has a tendency to start slowly, but needs to come out ready to go and take care of business.

Davis is looking forward to how much Weltens and the unit can blossom in the rest of the season. Davis expects others to buy into Weltens’ work ethic.

“He works hard,” Davis said. “He does some training on the side, he’s always working.”

NOTES – Weltens will study business or architecture in college. He once wanted to have his own T-shirt company. He’s also in to cars because his father is a mechanic. … Welten’s first automobile was what he called a “mom car,” a Hyundai van, which he had an accident with as a 16-year-old. He’s now driving a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria.