Bryan runs past Copperas Cove 49-20 for first district win of season

COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan Vikings put together a big first half to pave the way for a 49-20 victory over the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs in District 12-6A play Friday night.

Bryan (3-2, 1-1) ran 27 plays for 221 yards compared to Cove’s 35 plays for 57 yards in a dominant first half.

Vikings quarterback Creed Pierce completed 5 of 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns to Tyson Turner in the first half. Turner caught three passes for 76 yards in the first half, while running back Tate Scheringer had seven carries for 60 yards and a touchdown that came on a 43-yard run up the middle untouched. Javalen Wade also ran four times for 45 yards before halftime as the Vikings built a 21-0 halftime lead.

Linebacker Nathan Murphy helped lead Bryan’s defense in the first half with 3.5 tackles for a loss including 1.5 sacks.

Bryan maintained its momentum in the second half and finished with 380 yards rushing and 505 total yards on 57 plays. Isaiah Nutall had 6 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings, while Schneringer had 13 carries for 106 yards and a TD. Wade finished with nine carries for 103 yards, and Tate Allen and Pierce each ran for TDs. Pierce finished 9-of-18 passing for 125 yards, while Turner had five catches for 92 yards overall.

Cove (2-2, 0-1) managed two big plays in the second half. Gabriel Rodriguez threw a 76-yard TD pass, and Blaine Butler threw a 36-yarder at the end of the fourth quarter.

Bryan is off next week, while Cove will host Pflugerville Weiss.