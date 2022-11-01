Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday

The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot while Bryan (6-3, 3-2) is tied with Pflugerville Weiss (5-4, 3-2) for third place.

Rudder’s home game against Montgomery also has been moved up a day to 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Other area football games moved to Thursday include: Lutheran North at Brazos Christian; Troy at Cameron; Madisonville at Salado; Iola at Bremond; and Normangee at Leon.