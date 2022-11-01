 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday

  • 0

The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot while Bryan (6-3, 3-2) is tied with Pflugerville Weiss (5-4, 3-2) for third place.

Rudder’s home game against Montgomery also has been moved up a day to 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Other area football games moved to Thursday include: Lutheran North at Brazos Christian; Troy at Cameron; Madisonville at Salado; Iola at Bremond; and Normangee at Leon.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert