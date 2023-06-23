Bryan and Rudder ended lengthy droughts at the state 7-on-7 football tournament in style Friday at Veterans Park.

It had been 16 years since Bryan last played in the event, and Rudder never had, but you wouldn’t have known it by their performances.

Both Bryan ISD schools advanced to the Division I championship bracket as each finished with 2-1 records in pool play. College Station and A&M Consolidated did the same as the Cougars and Tigers both went 2-1 to reach Saturday’s main event.

This year is the first time all four Bryan-College Station schools have qualified for the state tournament, and now four of the 32 championship bracket spots belong to the teams in town.

All four schools will begin play in the single-elimination bracket at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Consol will take on Pflugerville Weiss on Field 1B. Rudder plays North Crowley on Field 3B. Bryan will face Buda Johnson on Field 4B, and College Station takes on Willis at Field 12B.

Rudder had the most unique way of getting to state as the Rangers didn’t qualify originally. Rudder finished second at two state qualifiers and made it in after Prosper Rock Hill dropped out.

Rudder head football coach Eric Ezar said the Rangers got the spot because of those two runner-up finishes, while the other schools on the alternate list had none.

And in Pool C on Friday, the Rangers continued to make school history as they picked up their first two victories in the event, winning their last two games of the day to qualify for the championship bracket.

“That would be great for our program,” Rudder quarterback Cody Billings said about qualifying for the championship bracket after Rudder’s first win. “For us, put us on the map. We’re a little bitty 5A, and not a lot of people know where we are or who we are, so we just want to put ourselves on the map.”

Rudder lost its opener 26-13 to Round Rock then won 27-26 over Abilene and 14-12 over Clear Springs.

Against Abilene, Rudder’s defense stopped a one-point conversion attempt to secure its first win. Jordan Oliva broke up the conversion pass as he got his hand on it in the end zone and knocked it to the ground.

Watching from the sideline, Billings said that he “never had a shadow of a doubt” that the defense wouldn’t get it done. Billings and the offense also did their part as the junior had four touchdown passes, connecting with Jaquise Martin for the first three and Kaden Holmes for the final one.

Like Rudder, Bryan’s defense also came up big in a much-needed spot.

Bryan started the day with a 30-27 loss to Midlothian Heritage before rebounding with a win against upcoming fall nonconference opponent Waller 21-14. Bryan’s third game came down to the last play as Weslaco had the ball practically inches away from the end zone with Bryan up 27-21. With less than a minute to go, Weslaco lobbed a pass toward the end zone that Bryan defensive back Jonathan Duty grabbed and took off with downfield in celebration.

“We were all hype,” Duty said. “They were hype for me, because I could have caught a couple interceptions today, but my mind wasn’t right today. But the last play I had to do something. I couldn’t let my team go down like that.”

Quarterbacks Kason Byrd and Boone Turner led the Vikings on offense. The players each played a half and both finished with two touchdowns against Weslaco. Turner’s last TD pass served as the winning score.

For Consol, the Tigers opened Pool I with two straight wins as they bested Crandall 14-12 and Eaton 27-18. Consol lost 28-20 to Klein Cain in its final game but won Pool I over Eaton via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

College Station had a complete reserve of that formula as the Cougars dropped their opener to Barbers Hill 26-20 then pulled off two wins to end the day, topping Flower Mound Marcus 27-26 and Everman 18-6.

Barbers Hill held the tiebreaker and finished in first ahead of College Station with the Cougars advancing to the main bracket as the second-place team.

NOTES — Lexington was the lone Brazos Valley team in the lower divisions to win a first-round game in Friday’s bracket play. The Eagles topped Eastland 32-19 before falling short to Sonora 27-20 in the second round of Division III play.

Hearne lost to Tidehaven 18-12 in Division III first-round play, and Cameron lost 34-27 to Somerset in Division II.

The Lexington Eagles got the ball back with two minutes to go and needed a touchdown to keep their State 7 on 7 tournament run alive.

Three incompletions followed and the Eagles were eliminated 27-20 by Sonora in the second round of the Division III championship bracket Friday at Veterans Park.

The Eagles were the lone Brazos Valley team to make it out of the first round as both Hearne and Cameron Yoe fell in their respective first-round matchups. Hearne, the other Division III team, lost 18-12 to Tidehaven. In the Division II bracket, Cameron lost 34-27 to Somerset.

Lexington opened the one-and-done tournament portion of state with a 32-19 victory over Eastland before falling short to the Broncos.

Pool play for A&M Consolidated, College Station, Rudder, Bryan and the other Division I teams begins at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park.