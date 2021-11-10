Bryan rides late-season momentum into postseason

Bryan's football season looked lost after five straight losses. The Vikings (4-6) appeared to be in a rebuilding mode with several sophomores playing key roles, but they responded with a four-game winning streak to reach the playoffs and will play at Cedar Hill (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 6A Division I bi-district action.
“We’re excited that we’re getting an opportunity,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “You know, after five weeks it didn’t look that way.”
Bryan almost entered the postseason on a five-game winning streak but couldn’t hold onto a 24-14 lead at Harker Heights, which rallied for a 28-24 victory in a District 12-6A finale.
“That was a tough loss, but we’ve put that behind us,” Rogers said. “Ol’ Coach Rogers is still kind of upset about that loss, but the guys have worked hard enough, and I think they’ve continued to work hard. That’s the one thing I noticed is when we were 0-5, we may not have been working like a 5-0 team, but we weren’t practicing like an 0-5 team either. So here we are again, and we’re just glad to be here.”
The game is a rematch of a year ago when Cedar Hill rolled to a 27-0 victory behind quarterback Kaidon Salter, who had 273 yards of total offense and accounted for all four touchdowns. The Tennessee signee, who was dismissed by the Volunteers before even playing and landed at Liberty, took the Longhorns to the state title game where they lost to Katy.
Cedar Hill finished third in a stacked 11-6A this year behind fourth-ranked Duncanville and 21st-ranked DeSoto. The Longhorns are led by a talented defense that features cornerback Jalon Peoples (6-foot, 175 pounds), defensive end Harvey Dyson (6-3, 260) and defensive tackle Syncere Massey (6-5, 280), who all committed to Texas Tech earlier this week. That came after the Red Raiders hired Baylor assistant Joey McGuire, who coached Cedar Hill from 2003-16 and led the Longhorns to three state championships.
“They’ve probably got three more he’ll offer [scholarships] next year who are juniors this year,” Rogers said. “They’re loaded. They get really great athletes and do a good job coaching them. I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Carlos Lynn and his staff.”
Bryan’s offense has perked up behind sophomore Tate Allen, who moved from defensive back to quarterback to replace returning starter Malcom Gooden after Gooden broke his ankle in the season opener against Lucas Lovejoy. Allen has rushed for 642 yards and seven touchdowns and thrown for 560 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions.
“Tate Allen is getting better at quarterback, and he showed it this week,” Rogers said. “The offensive line has been jelling, and we feel good about it.”
Bryan’s defense led 12-6A in yards allowed per game, almost 50 yards in front of the pack.
“I was proud of that,” Rogers said. “And I’m proud of the way we have practiced.”
Bryan runs the ball by committee with Tason Devault leading the group at 413 yards rushing. Isaiah Nutall has run for 331 yards and Du’wayne Paulhill 284 to complement Allen. They’ve combined for 11 touchdowns. Paulhill also is one of the leaders of the defense with six interceptions. Linebacker Nic Caraway, a Purdue signee, leads the team in tackles. Tyson Turner also has had five interceptions.
Bryan, which is strong in the punting game with sophomore Derek Ramsey and senior Matthew Gibson, is hopeful of controlling field position and winning the special teams matchup, Rogers said.
• NOTES — Bryan and Cedar Hill played their bi-district game last year on Dec. 11, because the 6A playoffs were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.