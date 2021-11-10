Bryan rides late-season momentum into postseason

Bryan's football season looked lost after five straight losses. The Vikings (4-6) appeared to be in a rebuilding mode with several sophomores playing key roles, but they responded with a four-game winning streak to reach the playoffs and will play at Cedar Hill (6-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 6A Division I bi-district action.

“We’re excited that we’re getting an opportunity,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said. “You know, after five weeks it didn’t look that way.”

Bryan almost entered the postseason on a five-game winning streak but couldn’t hold onto a 24-14 lead at Harker Heights, which rallied for a 28-24 victory in a District 12-6A finale.

“That was a tough loss, but we’ve put that behind us,” Rogers said. “Ol’ Coach Rogers is still kind of upset about that loss, but the guys have worked hard enough, and I think they’ve continued to work hard. That’s the one thing I noticed is when we were 0-5, we may not have been working like a 5-0 team, but we weren’t practicing like an 0-5 team either. So here we are again, and we’re just glad to be here.”