Bryan quarterback Creed Pierce making the most of his opportunity to start

Bryan quarterback Creed Pierce has always been extremely confident in his role as the Vikings’ backup, but when his number was called to fill in for injured starter Malcom Gooden, managing the offense as the main guy fit like a glove.

So far this season, the Vikings are 2-1 in games Pierce has played, a trend they hope to continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Bryan (4-2, 1-1) hosts Pflugerville Weiss (3-4, 1-2) at Merrill Green Stadium.

“He’s done a great job,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “He prepared himself all last spring and summer. He’s always in tune, paying attention in meetings and out at practice. Whether he’s getting reps or not, he’s getting the mental reps every time. It’s no surprise that he’s able to come in and execute the offense and do what we ask of him.”

If there was any uncertainty in Pierce’s mind, those doubts were erased on his second play from scrimmage late in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle on Sept. 16. The senior backup connected with wide receiver Derek Ramsey for a 63-yard touchdown pass, the first of his career. With veteran savvy beyond his experience, Pierce saw press coverage on Ramsey and knew the wideout would be open on the fade. It didn’t come without a price, though, as Pierce was leveled as he made the throw.

“My favorite play, honestly, has been that play, just being able to do that stepping in from the get-go,” Pierce said. “I saw that. I liked the coverage. I liked the matchup, and I was like you know what? I’m going to take a shot. Just being able to deliver was nice.”

Pierce has completed 16 of 33 passes for 226 yards two touchdowns so far this season. The Vikings struggled against Temple in a 53-19 loss the week after beating Randle but bounced back with a 49-20 win over Copperas Cove last week.

The stats may not be flashy, but the record tells the whole story, Tullos said. Pierce has been in the program long enough to know his teammates and how to manage the offense like a veteran, he said.

“He’s responsible,” Tullos said. “He makes good decisions. He takes care of the football. We feel like we trust him to get in there and run the offense, not try and do too much. We’ve got a lot of playmakers. Our offensive line is really good. Manage the game and don’t try and do too much. He’s a kid that goes out there and executes what we want to get accomplished.”

The fight for playing time has not always been clear cut for Pierce. After Gooden went down with an injury last season, Bryan used a combination of Karson Dillard and converted linebacker Tate Allen at quarterback. The realization of where he was in the pecking order gave Pierce a fire to study the playbook and game film more to find a new edge. The work paid off in the form of earning second-team status and ultimately the stating job while Gooden recovers.

“I’ve been preparing and just waiting for my shot,” Pierce said. “Unfortunately, he went down and no one wants to see that, but I was ready and I was just able to step up and was able to fill that position.”

Gooden remains questionable for a return Friday. Tullos said Bryan’s starter has been taking some reps on the defensive side of the ball this week, a tip of the cap to the work that Pierce has done under center.

But Pierce said he knows the job is only his for as long as Gooden is unable to play. Sharing a class with Gooden throughout his high school career, he has had a front row seat to the kind of athlete the fellow senior has been.

In four games this year, Gooden completed 45 of 80 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also scampered for 178 yards on 27 carries and has rushed for four touchdowns.

“I know he’s a better quarterback than me, and I’ve been patiently just waiting,” Pierce said. “I’ve been able to accept the role of being a backup quarterback, and it’s been great being a backup quarterback to him. He’s a really good guy, and he’s always helping me out when I need stuff.”

That doesn’t mean he’s no less of a threat to opposing defenses while he holds on to the mission of picking up as many wins as possible while the position is his.

“I think a successful season is being able to go out and get wins while Malcom is gone,” Pierce said. “I think that would be a huge success.”