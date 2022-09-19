Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday.

Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was walking around with an ice bag.

“He banged his hand a little bit, he had just a little bruise there,” Bryan coach Ricky Tullos said after the game. “[It was] precautionary, we wanted to get him out as we head into district play.”

Gooden didn't indicate what kind of surgery he was having, but said he would be ‘back in a couple of weeks.’

Gooden has thrown for 827 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while leading Bryan to a 3-1 start. He also has rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.

The senior quarterback missed all of last season after fracturing his right leg in the team’s season opener against Lucas Lovejoy.

Junior Derek Ramsey threw a 63-yard touchdown after replacing Gooden. Junior Tate Allen also played some quarterback, making a couple nice runs. Allen helped Bryan make the playoffs last season.