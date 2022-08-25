Bryan opens season with Waller tonight at Merrill Green Stadium

When Bryan and Waller take the field Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, it will be a matchup between head coaches in their first game at their respective schools.

And while there’s still some uncertainty about what both teams will look like on Friday nights under new coaches, Bryan’s Ricky Tullos knows you have to be ready to play, regardless if it’s your first or 100th game.

This is Tullos’ 15th season after stops at Cleveland, George Ranch and Pearland, while Waller’s Marcus Mendoza is in his first season after being elevated from offensive coordinator.

“They had a new coaching change this past spring, so really a little unfamiliar for say,” Tullos said. “We got to watch the scrimmage but other than that, we know it’s a growing area and they’ve always had a quality football program.

“They’re going to be ready to play. You know everyone’s fired up for that first game and we definitely got to match that intensity on Friday night.”

Ahead of their 7:30 p.m. kickoff with Waller, this week’s focus for the Vikings has been on themselves.

The team has been working on the basics of tackling, blocking and executing. Tullos wants them to focus on doing their job and playing good, clean football.

“I’m still a big fundamental person,” Tullos said. “I think the game is still about doing little things right. So we really pay attention to detail and we try to be perfect in everything we do. And none of those things have anything to do with our opponent. It’s literally us doing our part and our job as good as we can.”

Tullos knows one of the keys to winning especially in the early part of the season is minimizing mistakes. Those mistakes range from penalties, to turnovers and all-around negative plays. If the Vikings can avoid those early season pitfalls on Friday, Tullos feels that his team has a shot at winning.

And when the Vikings take the field for the first time under Tullos, it will be a special moment for their head coach.

“There’s so much pride and tradition,” Tullos said. “The head coaches that have stepped out on that field and led the Vikings in previous history, that’s special. And to be a small part of that group is super exciting.

“The biggest part of all is from January, our kids have been working so hard in the offseason and summer workout and just tried to go out and execute the program and understand our expectation.

“And the privilege to be able to watch them go out and put all that hard work that they’ve put in and let it go out and show Friday night, that’s exciting for me. I know it’s important to them. They’ve earned it. They’ve put in the work and I really just want to go out and watch them be successful and show all the hard work that they’ve put in come to fruition.”

Bryan is coming off a 4-7 that ended the career of Hall of Fame coach Ross Rogers, who retired after 36 seasons, the last decade at Bryan. The Vikings made the playoffs five times under Rogers, including the last two seasons. Mendoza replaces Gene Johnson, who was at Waller the last three seasons. Waller, which was 4-5 last season, was moved up to Class 6A this year and is picked to finish last in 15-6A by Texas Football. The eight-team district includes the Klein and Tomball ISD schools. Waller returns nine starters. Bryan, which returns 11 starters, is picked fifth in 12-6A behind Temple, Harker Heights, Pflugerville Weiss and Hutto.