Bryan OL Isacc Ibarra commits to Navarro College

Bryan senior offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra announced his commitment to Navarro College on Wednesday night via Twitter.

This season Ibarra and his teammates on the offensive line helped the Vikings rush for 2,432 yards and 24 touchdowns. Bryan finished the season with an overall record of 6-5 and went 3-3 in District 12-6A. The Vikings made it to the first round of the playoffs where they were defeated by eventual Class 6A Division I state champion Duncanville.

Ibarra picked up a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs in December. Along with his offer from Navarro, he also had offers from Howard Payne and Oklahoma Wildcats Prep.

Ibarra is the second player from this year’s Bryan offensive line set to play in college. He joins teammate Chris Maxey, who signed with Colorado State during the early signing day period.