Bryan OL Chris Maxey commits to Colorado State

Bryan senior offensive lineman Chris Maxey announced his commitment to Colorado State on Tuesday, via Twitter.

Maxey has not played football the last three years, but Maxey said at The Eagle’s high school football media days that football might be his best option for college, so he joined the team.

Maxey is currently unranked by 247Sports or Rivals, but he picked up a few offers during the offseason from Howard Payne University and Colorado State, while also visiting Sam Houston. Colorado State offered in May.

Bryan will take on A&M Consolidated this Friday at 7 p.m. in a preseason scrimmage at Tigerland Stadium. The Vikings and Maxey will then open up the season next Friday with a home opener against the Waller Bulldogs.