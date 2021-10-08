Bryan notches first win of season over Killeen Shoemaker 35-15

The Bryan Vikings Homecoming dance started a little bit early for senior two-way standout Du’Wayne Paulhill and linebacker Nic Caraway.
With a little shake and wiggle as the clock wound down to zero, the pair of Viking veterans celebrated their first win of the season after a dominant 35-15 performance over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A action at Merrill Green Stadium.
“I haven’t felt this feeling since last year, but I feel like the way we played today, we could possibly go 5-5 and maybe get a small playoff hope,” Paulhill said. “So it feels amazing.”
That feeling had escaped the Vikings (1-5, 1-2) for 317 days with Bryan’s last win a 24-22 nail-biter over Killeen Ellison on Nov. 26, 2020.
Both Caraway and Paulhill were key contributors for a Viking defense that kept speedy Shoemaker (3-2, 2-1) at bay and brought momentum to Bryan’s offense that had struggled this season.
Caraway frequented the Grey Wolves’ backfield to make open-field tackles on Shoemaker’s rushers and keep outside contain on a game plan that relied on stretch runs. The Purdue recruit had a team-high four tackles for loss, part of 12 total tackles behind the line for the Vikings.
“We’ve got good football speed, maybe not track speed, but I think our guys tracked them down pretty good,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said.
Viking defensive back Mattthew Cooks and linebacker Michael Clark paced the team in tackles with seven apiece, including a combined three tackles for loss. Caraway had six tackles. The Vikings also forced three turnovers and stopped the Grey Wolves on downs three more times, which resulted in 14 points for Bryan.
Caraway set up Bryan’s first points with a fumble recovery at the Grey Wolves’ 47-yard line. Eight plays later, Viking kicker Matthew Gibson hit a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Bryan led 10-7 early in the second quarter when Caraway again delivered a hard tackle that jarred the ball lose and fell in front of Cooks at the Grey Wolves’ 22.
He returned it to the 2, setting up a weaving 3-yard touchdown run by Tason Devault. A bad snap on the extra-point attempt led to a comfortable jog by holder Hunter Vivaldi into the end zone for two points.
Bryan’s Bryce Luckie also made a 30-yard field goal after an interception by Paulhill late in the third quarter, pushing the Vikings to a 28-7 lead. Paulhill broke on the 12-yard pass to the numbers and pulled down the interception, tight-rope walking the sideline until he was ruled out of bounds at the Shoemaker 8. An illegal procedure penalty on the ensuing drive erased a would-be touchdown, and the Vikings had to settle for three points.
The good vibes of the evening began for Paulhill on that play.
“The interception, it felt good to turn up with the team,” he said. “I crept up. My coaches taught me how to do that. I crept up, and it just felt great trying to run it back. I feel like I had a touchdown, but it’s a great feeling. I felt like [Dallas Cowboy’s defensive back] Trevon Diggs.”
On the offensive side the ball, Paulhill had some Ezekiel Elliott moments as well.
The running back had 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, just behind Devault’s team-high 80 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore running back Isaiah Nutall also picked up 31 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter.
Bryan’s offense showed renewed confidence with linebacker-turned-quarterback Tate Allen starting his third game under center. Allen completed just 5 of 11 passes for 85 yards but was a constant rushing threat, picking up 31 yards on 12 carries.
The cherry on top was a 46-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Vivaldi in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve been growing each week, and I feel like at practice I’m really gaining a whole lot,” Allen said. “I’ve got my passing game better, and I’m more confident in that, and overall I’m becoming a better threat and helping our offense be great.”
Speedy Shoemaker quarterback Omari Evans led his team in rushing with 57 yards on 21 carries, while completing 10 of 17 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.