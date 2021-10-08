Bryan notches first win of season over Killeen Shoemaker 35-15

“The interception, it felt good to turn up with the team,” he said. “I crept up. My coaches taught me how to do that. I crept up, and it just felt great trying to run it back. I feel like I had a touchdown, but it’s a great feeling. I felt like [Dallas Cowboy’s defensive back] Trevon Diggs.”

On the offensive side the ball, Paulhill had some Ezekiel Elliott moments as well.

The running back had 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, just behind Devault’s team-high 80 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore running back Isaiah Nutall also picked up 31 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter.

Bryan’s offense showed renewed confidence with linebacker-turned-quarterback Tate Allen starting his third game under center. Allen completed just 5 of 11 passes for 85 yards but was a constant rushing threat, picking up 31 yards on 12 carries.

The cherry on top was a 46-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Vivaldi in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve been growing each week, and I feel like at practice I’m really gaining a whole lot,” Allen said. “I’ve got my passing game better, and I’m more confident in that, and overall I’m becoming a better threat and helping our offense be great.”