Bryan linebacker Nic Caraway signs with Purdue Boilermakers

Bryan linebacker Nic Caraway is taking his bone-jarring tackles to the smash mouth-oriented Big Ten Conference, signing with the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday.
“I love it,” Caraway. “Like, stop the run, man. That’s what they do. They run the ball. It’s physical. It’s hard, and it’s grinding, and that’s what I want to play in.”
Caraway had 97 tackles this season, 58 of them solos. He had nine tackles for loss and forced four fumbles.
Caraway, Lexington defensive back Jarred Kerr (Texas A&M) and College Station tight end Houston Thomas (Texas-San Antonio) topped the Brazos Valley players who took advantage of the early signing period Wednesday. Bryan defensive back Du’Wayne Paulhill and Normangee wide receiver Izaha Jones also signed with Lamar, and Hearne defensive lineman Anthony Jackson signed with Stephen F. Austin.
Caraway was recruited to play a hybrid position in Purdue’s 4-3 defensive alignment that features an outside linebacker who also can play as a lineman, a position that fits the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder.
The snow and cold weather of the Midwest will be a different challenge.
“I feel like I can survive away from home,” Caraway said. “It’s hard to beat Texas.”
The first college coach to reach out to Caraway was Purdue co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen, who served as Texas’ associate head coach for the defense and defensive line coach in 2020. Hagen also coached at A&M from 2013-15, working with linebackers for two seasons and the defensive line the last year.
“He left Texas and I followed him to Purdue and his first week there he offered me,” Caraway said. “I took a visit up there. It was great hospitality, and the environment was amazing, and the education was amazing. Everything just felt right.”
Kerr, who earned all-state honors as a junior in leading the Eagles to regionals, didn’t play this season because of an injury, but A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says he has a bright future.
“Jarred’s an outstanding player who can play some ball,” Fisher said. “He can tackle. He’s physical, tough, athletic and bright. You watch him play on offense, he’s a very, very natural football player. I think he’ll have a great career here.”
Thomas (6-5, 220) has helped the Cougars reach the Class 5A Division I state title game. He has 38 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns, and his blocking has helped College Station average 267.9 yards rushing per game.
The 5-11, 205-pound Paulhill had 87 tackles this season, 48 of them solos, and eight interceptions. He also had 50 carries for 284 yards and six touchdowns.
The 6-3, 250-pound Jackson had 100 tackles, including 82 solos and 37 for losses. He had an interception and blocked two punts. The 6-2, 192-pound Jones threw for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 1,298 yards on 147 carries with 25 TDs. On defense, he had 43 tackles and four interceptions.