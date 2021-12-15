Bryan linebacker Nic Caraway signs with Purdue Boilermakers

The first college coach to reach out to Caraway was Purdue co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen, who served as Texas’ associate head coach for the defense and defensive line coach in 2020. Hagen also coached at A&M from 2013-15, working with linebackers for two seasons and the defensive line the last year.

“He left Texas and I followed him to Purdue and his first week there he offered me,” Caraway said. “I took a visit up there. It was great hospitality, and the environment was amazing, and the education was amazing. Everything just felt right.”

Kerr, who earned all-state honors as a junior in leading the Eagles to regionals, didn’t play this season because of an injury, but A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says he has a bright future.

“Jarred’s an outstanding player who can play some ball,” Fisher said. “He can tackle. He’s physical, tough, athletic and bright. You watch him play on offense, he’s a very, very natural football player. I think he’ll have a great career here.”

Thomas (6-5, 220) has helped the Cougars reach the Class 5A Division I state title game. He has 38 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns, and his blocking has helped College Station average 267.9 yards rushing per game.