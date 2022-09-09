Bryan knocks off Brenham 55-42 thanks to Tyson Turner's standout performance

BRENHAM — It’s a nearly seven-hour drive from Bryan High School to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, where Viking wide receiver Tyson Turner will have an unofficial visit with Texas Tech on Saturday.

Every minute will be worth the wait when he gets to share the performance he had Friday in Bryan’s 55-42 win over Brenham at Cub Stadium.

The junior reeled four catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a 48-yard touchdown on an onside kick recovery in the final four seconds of the game.

Turner said there is no better appetizer to a college visit than his performance Friday.

“It’s amazing,” he said, shaking his head.

Bryan’s run game loosened up Brenham’s defense for Turner and Viking quarterback Malcom Gooden in the first half. After Bryan’s first drive ended in an interception, the Vikings came back with a heavy dose of senior running back Tate Schneringer, who finished with 140 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The Vikings (2-1) found the end zone on their next six possessions to take a 42-14 lead over the Cubs (1-2) early in the third quarter.

“They put a little more in [the box], and then we hit a couple passes over the top,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “That’s what they were making us do and gave us, so our kids did a great job executing there and taking what they were giving ... a couple big pass plays that opened it back up.”

Gooden scored on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 7, then Schneringer scored on a 39-yard run in the second quarter.

With the Cub defense stacking the box, Turner’s first catch was a 72-yard score after he burned past the secondary midway through the second quarter.

After a Tate Allen rushing touchdown from the Wildcat formation, Gooden connected with Turner again before the end of the half on a fade pass to the front corner of the end zone that Turner snagged over the defender’s head.

“Coming into it, we were going to open up the run, and then we were going to get to our passing game,” Turner said. “It was a great night. We all did amazing.”

Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten had a second-half answer for almost every one of Bryan’s big plays. Wooten connected with Batavian Neal Franklin for a 25-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter. He added a 24-yard touchdown pass to Reid Robinson before halftime.

After the Vikings went up 42-14 in the third, Wooten countered with a pair of rushing touchdowns, from 10 and 1 yard respectively, to pull Brenham 42-28.

Bryan extended its lead on Turner’s third touchdown catch of the game from 31 yards, but Wooten made it interesting with a 4-yard touchdown run that led to an onside kick recovery and a 1-yard TD run by Keith Crawford with eight seconds left.

The Cubs’ hopes of a miracle comeback were dashed when Turner took the next onside kick to the house to end the game.

Wooten completed 19 of 34 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 122 yards and three scores on 26 carries. The quarterback’s prime target was Reid Robinson, who hauled in six catches for 143 yards and a score.

“He’s a fantastic kid,” Tullos said. “He’s fast. He’s got good feet. He keeps the plays going, and you’ve really got to do a good job of running to the ball and gang tackling, because he’s elusive.”

Gooden completed 14 for 28 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.