Bryan JV 28, Belton JV 26

Tayshaun Devault threw three touchdown passes to Jailon Hardman and ran for another score to lead the Bryan JV football team past Belton 28-26 on Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium.
Devault and Hardman connected on TD passes of 68, 5 and 10 yards. Josue Valazquez also kicked an extra point, and Devault had a two-point conversion run.
George Huron, Eathen Mack and Brian Lester led the defense for the Vikings, who improved to 1-1 in District 12-6A play.
