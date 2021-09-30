 Skip to main content
Bryan JV 28, Belton JV 26
Tayshaun Devault threw three touchdown passes to Jailon Hardman and ran for another score to lead the Bryan JV football team past Belton 28-26 on Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium.

Devault and Hardman connected on TD passes of 68, 5 and 10 yards. Josue Valazquez also kicked an extra point, and Devault had a two-point conversion run.

George Huron, Eathen Mack and Brian Lester led the defense for the Vikings, who improved to 1-1 in District 12-6A play.

