Bryan junior quarterback Malcom Gooden out for season with leg injury

Bryan junior quarterback Malcom Gooden fractured his right leg in the Vikings' 44-14 loss to Lucas Lovejoy last Friday and will miss the rest of the season, his mother, Phylicia, confirmed Wednesday.

Gooden went 3-for-4 passing with 76 yards before suffering an injury on a late hit that drew a penalty. He was taken off the field on a stretcher but gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field.

Phylicia said Gooden will see an orthopedic surgeon Thursday to determine if he needs surgery for the fracture.

"Our plan is to be out Friday with him on the sidelines to support his team and still be a leader to his team, just not on the field," Phylicia said.

Bryan also could be without head coach Ross Rogers for a second straight game as he recovers from COVID-19. Rogers said Wednesday his status for Friday's game is unknown at this time. The Vikings will host College Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Defensive coordinator Bret Page has served as Bryan's interim head coach with Rogers out.