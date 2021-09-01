 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan junior quarterback Malcom Gooden out for season with leg injury
0 comments

Bryan junior quarterback Malcom Gooden out for season with leg injury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCRIMMAGES

Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden throws during football practice at Bryan High School on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Michael Miller, The Eagle

Bryan junior quarterback Malcom Gooden fractured his right leg in the Vikings' 44-14 loss to Lucas Lovejoy last Friday and will miss the rest of the season, his mother, Phylicia, confirmed Wednesday.

Gooden went 3-for-4 passing with 76 yards before suffering an injury on a late hit that drew a penalty. He was taken off the field on a stretcher but gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left the field.

Phylicia said Gooden will see an orthopedic surgeon Thursday to determine if he needs surgery for the fracture.

Here's the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast discussing the biggest storylines from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Brazos Valley.

"Our plan is to be out Friday with him on the sidelines to support his team and still be a leader to his team, just not on the field," Phylicia said.

Bryan also could be without head coach Ross Rogers for a second straight game as he recovers from COVID-19. Rogers said Wednesday his status for Friday's game is unknown at this time. The Vikings will host College Park at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Defensive coordinator Bret Page has served as Bryan's interim head coach with Rogers out. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Navasota 49, Wharton 0

WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert