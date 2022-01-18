 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan ISD hires Pearland's Ricky Tullos as Vikings head football coach
The Bryan School District has hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan High’s football coach and athletic coordinator.

Tullos, who led George Ranch to the 2015 Class 5A Division I state title, spent the last four seasons at Pearland, going 33-11 and making the playoffs every season. At George Ranch, Tullos was 56-15 in six seasons, making the playoffs the last five years. He transitioned George Ranch from a junior varsity schedule in 2011, replacing Trevor White who was killed before taking over the program.

Tullos was Cleveland’s head coach from 2007-10, going 26-18 highlighted by going 10-1 in 2008 and 10-2 in 2009. Tullos graduated from Cleveland and Sam Houston State. He started his coaching career at Splendora as a defensive coordinator.

Tullos will replace Ross Rogers who is retiring after 36 seasons, the last decade at Bryan, going 49-58. Rogers won back-to-back district titles in 2014 and 2015, going 10-2 and 9-4. Both times the Vikings lost in the playoffs to Tullos and George Ranch in the regional quarterfinals. George Ranch grabbed a 48-13 victory over the Vikings at Waller in 2015 and the following season, in a 16-0 march to the state title, the Longhorns beat Bryan 48-28 at the University of Houston.

Bryan ISD had approximately 85 applicants for the position. A six-person search committee that included athletics director Janice Williamson interviewed 12 of the applicants.

