Bryan hopes its experience will help overcome lack of depth on roster

The Vikings went 4-6 in 2018 and 2-8 in 2019 playing in 14-6A thanks to a slew of Cypress teams that kept them out of the postseason. But that experience, along with facing teams like Temple and Killeen Shoemaker in 12-6A, should help the Vikings immprove this season, Rogers said.

“Those guys were sophomores, so now they’ve had success as juniors,” Rogers said. “You always lose some seniors, but this is probably the best core senior class we’ve had in probably five or six years.”

Staying healthy will be crucial if the Vikings want to use that experience to return to the playoffs.

“We have to just keep our bodies all the way up, stay hydrated, do all the stuff,” linebacker and running back Nic Caraway said. “We might be a small 6A, but I know that those 40 guys are going to come out on Friday nights and play their hearts out.”

Last year Rogers said Bryan was looking for its identity but said he doesn’t think “there’s any doubt” that they’ve found it in this year’s team.

Bryan returns Malcom Gooden at quarterback, running backs Duwayne Paulhill and Tate Allen, tight end Tanner Allen and wide receivers Hunter Vivaldi and Tyson Turner along with most of its offensive line.