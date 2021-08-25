Bryan hopes its experience will help overcome lack of depth on roster

Bryan is taking on a small school mentality this season.
The Vikings return a host of playmakers, but their roster lacks depth for a Class 6A football team. Bryan will look to its 40-player roster — a clear change from the average 55-60 — to play both sides of the ball if a player gets injured or worn out.
“We feel like we got all the parts. We just don’t have enough,” head coach Ross Rogers said. “We don’t have the depth. We just don’t have it. They won’t start both ways, but they’ll be called on if we need to rest somebody. We’ve never had as much of that as we’re going to have this year.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Bryan finishing third in District 12-6A behind Temple and Harker Heights, an upgrade from last year’s eighth-place projection. But Bryan exceeded those expectations, finishing in a three-way tie for second with a 5-2 record in district, which put the Vikings in the playoffs for the first time in four years. Their run ended in bi-district against Cedar Hill, which lost to Katy in the state championship game.
Bryan returns 16 starters with eight of its seniors entering their third year on varsity, making the loss of 34 letterwinners not as intimidating. This senior class will have the advantage of having played against tough 6A teams throughout their career.
The Vikings went 4-6 in 2018 and 2-8 in 2019 playing in 14-6A thanks to a slew of Cypress teams that kept them out of the postseason. But that experience, along with facing teams like Temple and Killeen Shoemaker in 12-6A, should help the Vikings immprove this season, Rogers said.
“Those guys were sophomores, so now they’ve had success as juniors,” Rogers said. “You always lose some seniors, but this is probably the best core senior class we’ve had in probably five or six years.”
Staying healthy will be crucial if the Vikings want to use that experience to return to the playoffs.
“We have to just keep our bodies all the way up, stay hydrated, do all the stuff,” linebacker and running back Nic Caraway said. “We might be a small 6A, but I know that those 40 guys are going to come out on Friday nights and play their hearts out.”
Last year Rogers said Bryan was looking for its identity but said he doesn’t think “there’s any doubt” that they’ve found it in this year’s team.
Bryan returns Malcom Gooden at quarterback, running backs Duwayne Paulhill and Tate Allen, tight end Tanner Allen and wide receivers Hunter Vivaldi and Tyson Turner along with most of its offensive line.
Defensively, the Vikings are stacked. Purdue recruit Caraway leads the crew with Paulhill and Allen backing him up, and the entire defensive line returning. Caraway said it’s where the team holds the most depth.
“We can sub out four guys and put four other guys in and we can keep rolling,” Caraway said. “Our linebacker corps, we’re kind of small this year, but I know those guys are going to roll. None of us have ever gotten down on the sideline. We’re always going to roll.”
The Vikings are still on the look for who will replace kicker and punter Nico Bulhof. Allen will step in as their deep snapper with senior Matthew Gibson and sophomore Derek Ramsey as possible replacements for Bulhof.
Rogers and Caraway agree that Bryan proved what it could accomplish last year and believe it can replicate that success. This year the Vikings have their eyes on contending for the district championship and making a longer playoff run.
“We’re excited,” Rogers said. “We feel like we finished real strong last year and this senior class, they’ve got the determination and have shown it all summer, so we have to carry it into the fall.”