Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers turned fieldhouses into classrooms

Bryan High’s Ross Rogers is retiring, but he’ll still be around fieldhouses which have been home away from home for one of high school football’s winningest coaches for seven decades.
Rogers was born during two-a-days in 1952 in Beeville when his father, Gene Rogers, was a guard for the Texas A&I football team. Ironically, the hospital was right beside a football field. Ross Rogers was never far from a fieldhouses as his father coached at Agua Dulce, Magnolia, Bishop, Alice and Killeen. Rogers’ 36-year high school coaching career had stops at Hempstead, Waller, Giddings, A&M Consolidated, Harker Heights and Bryan for the last decade.
“That’s all I’ve ever known,” said an emotional Rogers during Tuesday’s press conference.
Even when Rogers stepped away from coaching in 2007 to spend more time with his parents, he was selling equipment for Riddell, so he was in fieldhouses.
“That was the good part, to see coaches and get to talk to people that affect the kids,” Rogers said.
The 69-year-old Rogers molded players into winners on and off the field. He was 260-150-9, winning 16 district championships, making 24 playoff appearances. He won the 1991 Class 4A state title at A&M Consolidated, defeating Carthage 35-16. The Tigers also were state runner-ups in 1989 to Chapel Hill and in 1992 to Waxahachie. Rogers went 103-47-2 at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1999. Rogers left Consol in 2000 for Harker Heights, the newest school in the Killeen Independent School District. He won three district titles and made the playoffs six times.
“Wins are fun, that’s what we do it for, but that’s not what we’re there for,” Rogers said. “I learned that from my dad.”
Gene Rogers showed his son coaching is about making players accountable and dependable, something that was reinforced by Grant Teaff at Baylor where Ross Rogers was a graduate assistant.
Rogers started his coaching career at Hempstead in 1977. He moved to Waller the next year. He left the high school ranks in 1983 for Southwest Texas State, but returned in 1987 at Giddings. He was hired the following season at A&M Consolidated, which had been 40-57-2 in the previous decade under five coaches. Rogers had six straight double-digit winning seasons. Rogers was 52-27 in seven seasons at Harker Heights. At Bryan, Rogers went 3-7 and 2-8 in his first two seasons, but then won back-to-back district titles going 10-2 in 2014 and 9-4.
“God, it’s fun to win,” Rogers said. “But it’s showing up at the fieldhouse, seeing those coaches, having our little coffee and talk about this and that, then turn around and get these guys in offseason. And then talk about being on time, being accountable. And show them this is the way it’s going to be the rest of your life.”
Bryan was 4-7 this season, rallying from losing its first five games to make the playoffs for the second straight year.
“I just thought it was time [to retire],” Rogers said. “It’s time for somebody else to use their energy at it.”
Rogers, who will remain on the job through the school year, wanted to give the school district ample time to hire a replacement. Rogers was 49-58 with the Vikings. He was disappointed they didn’t win more, but he enjoyed the time and what they were able to accomplish which was the case at every stop, because he was working with the youth and had dedicated coaches.
“His football accomplishments speak for themselves,” Bryan ISD director of athletics Janice Williamson said. “However, I believe his biggest accomplishment has been to mold our boys into great men, great fathers and great citizens.
“I’m most proud of the legacy he leaves, the kids he has coached and the coaches he has helped develop.”
Rogers was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor in 2011, joining his father. They are one of the state’s all-time winningest father and son combinations. Gene Rogers went 189-59-9 in 24 seasons.
Ross Rogers built a remarkable coaching tree led by A&M Consolidated’s Lee Fedora, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan and Refugio’s Jason Herring who have combined to win 13 state championships.
“Ross has that unique ability of a coach to get the right people in the right places at the right time,” Buchanan said. “Whether that be coaches or whether that be players. Whatever it is, he has that unique ability and not all coaches have that, but he’s got ‘it.’”
Buchanan said that special trait came from Rogers’ father who was 189-59-9, including 84-31-1 in 11 seasons at Killeen.
“When I came through Killeen playing, their deal was everybody’s got to be somebody,” Buchanan said. “And they had that ability and Ross does, too. It didn’t matter what your job was, he made it feel like it was important. If you were in charge of video or calling plays or calling defenses or were in charge of painting the damn field, he made you feel like your job was the most important thing to do for the success of our program.”
Rogers has coached more than 200 all-state players, but the only picture in his house’s work room is a group shot of the five offensive linemen on the state championship team.
“It was not a very talented group, but they played every game,” said Rogers, adding that offensive linemen go unappreciated, but you can’t win without them.
The offensive-minded Rogers was one the first high school coaches to spread the field with no tight end. His teams were known for being explosive and employing a trick play or two. His teams also excelled in the kicking game.
“We always tried to be balanced,” Rogers said. “We were going to throw it as good as we could run it. We were going to take chances when we needed to take chances, whether it be onside kicks or fake punts. We always believed you played defense first and then tried to create offense.”
Rogers’ teams were also known for discipline, which was demonstrated in the kicking game and trick plays. A Rogers’ coached team was seldom surprised. Fedora, who was one of Rogers’ first all-state players at A&M Consolidated, is 215-67-1 in 23 seasons, winning state titles at Navasota in 2012 and ’14.
“I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without having a guy like that,” Fedora said. “What I loved about Coach Rogers as a high school coach is that he wasn’t going to be soft on you. He was going to be hard. It wasn’t like he was going to pat you on the back to make you feel good. He was going to get after you. He was old school and that’s the way I learned to coach under him.”
Others in Rogers’ coaching team include Mark Cunningham (1995-2011, Pittsburg, Alvarado, Glen Rose, Fort Worth Brewer, Goliad); Ronny Feldman (2002-05, Klein Collins); David Joiner (1995-2009, Nocona, West, Magnolia West); Mike Mullins (1993-2012, Angleton, Gilmer, Cameron, Harker Heights); Richie Robertson (1983-89, Waller); Kent Scott (2001-14, Ralls, East Bernard, Prosper); and John Stillwell (1996-2007, Normangee, Rogers).
Buchanan has won seven state titles following Rogers’ lead.
“I try to model our program after Ross and his staff, what they taught me growing up,” Buchanan said.
Rogers now leaves the coaching to his pupils. He plans on traveling with his wife Phyllis. They recently bought a Winnebago.
“I’ll be pulling my jeep, showing up at some golf courses, I imagine,” Rogers said.
Rogers looks forward to following the collegiate career of Viking wide receiver/returner, Hunter Vivaldi who is his grandson. Rogers also plans on attending as many high school football games as possible and dropping by a few fieldhouses.