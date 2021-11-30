Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers turned fieldhouses into classrooms

Buchanan said that special trait came from Rogers’ father who was 189-59-9, including 84-31-1 in 11 seasons at Killeen.

“When I came through Killeen playing, their deal was everybody’s got to be somebody,” Buchanan said. “And they had that ability and Ross does, too. It didn’t matter what your job was, he made it feel like it was important. If you were in charge of video or calling plays or calling defenses or were in charge of painting the damn field, he made you feel like your job was the most important thing to do for the success of our program.”

Rogers has coached more than 200 all-state players, but the only picture in his house’s work room is a group shot of the five offensive linemen on the state championship team.

“It was not a very talented group, but they played every game,” said Rogers, adding that offensive linemen go unappreciated, but you can’t win without them.

The offensive-minded Rogers was one the first high school coaches to spread the field with no tight end. His teams were known for being explosive and employing a trick play or two. His teams also excelled in the kicking game.