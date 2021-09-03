 Skip to main content
Bryan freshman football teams teams split two games
Bryan freshman football teams teams split two games

The Bryan freshman Silver beat College Park 39-8 on Thursday, while the Vikings’ freshman Blue lost 21-7.

