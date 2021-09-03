Bryan freshman football teams teams split two games

The Bryan freshman Silver beat College Park 39-8 on Thursday, while the Vikings’ freshman Blue lost 21-7.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
One of A&M Consolidated’s biggest questions entering the 2021 season surrounded the quarterback position.
LORENA — When the Franklin Lions need a game-changing play, they know whose number to dial up.
Jaden Thomas hunts from the defensive line and the deer blind.
Lexington senior standout Jarred Kerr is sidelined with an undisclosed injury, head coach Kirk Muhl confirmed on Monday. The injury was first …
WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Brodie Daniel, A&M Consolidated
When Rudder senior linebacker Jeremiah Johnson burst through the Bastrop offensive line for the first time midway through the second quarter, …
Navasota’s run to the Class 4A Division II regional quarterfinals last season is providing much comfort to the Rattlers in 2021.
