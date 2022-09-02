Bryan football team unable to overcome slow start in 21-14 loss to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Despite a 14-point third quarter, Bryan was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Vikings lost 21-14 to the Huntsville Hornets on Friday in nondistrict play at Bowers Stadium.

Down 14-0 at halftime, quarterback Malcom Gooden and the Bryan offense, along with some help from its defense, rallied in the third quarter.

Two plays into the second half the Vikings got on the scoreboard as Tate Schneringer ran for 12 yards, and Gooden followed it with a 62-yard scamper for a touchdown.

Bryan later tied the score at 14 thanks to wide receiver Tyson Turner. Gooden rolled out of the pocket and tossed a third-and-short pass to Turner, who shed would-be tacklers and muscled his way into the end zone on the 11-yard TD catch.

The Vikings defense also did its job in the third quarter as it kept the Hornets from finding the end zone in time for the offense to get going.

“It was just settle down,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said of his halftime message. “I think we had three turnovers in the first half, had penalties ... just played sloppy. We weren’t at our best. We just tried to settle them down, go back out and play the way we know how to play. And I felt like second half we came back out and did that.”

Bryan couldn’t keep the momentum going in the fourth quarter, and the Hornets came away with the late game-winner thanks to quarterback Austin Taylor, who plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper with 3:34 left. The ensuing Bryan drive ended near midfield as the Vikings fell a few yards short on a fourth down scramble.

While the Vikings played better in the second half, turnovers and penalties plagued them in the first half. The Vikings racked up nine penalties for 75 yards in the first half as false starts and offsides were the main culprit.

Tullos said he was proud of his team’s overall effort but knew the early mistakes would make it hard for the Vikings to rally.

“You’ve got to play clean for four quarters, and it’s just hard to overcome when you’re not playing as clean,” Tullos said. “It’s part of it. Definitely have to go back, work on the fundamentals, come out and execute. You know football is a humbling sport, humbling game. It’ll wake you up.”

Along with the penalties, Bryan’s offense struggled to hang onto the ball as the Vikings turned the ball over three times in the first half. The two fumbles and interception all came with Bryan still in its own territory, giving the Hornets short fields on offense. But Bryan’s defense did its job as the Hornets were only able to turn those three turnovers into a lone touchdown.

Huntsville also turned the ball over twice in the first half with two interceptions. Bryan linebacker Tate Allen gave the Vikings a momentum-shifting play in the middle of the second quarter as he intercepted a pass with Huntsville on Bryan’s 13-yard line.

The Vikings were unable to get the offense rolling and eventually forced to punt. The second interception for Bryan ended the first half as defensive back Jacob Baten reeled the wayward pass in and keep Huntsville’s lead to 14-0.

The Hornets didn’t have to pass much throughout the game as all of Huntsville’s touchdowns came on the ground. Overall Huntsville rushed for 241 yards on 55 carries and scored three times with Taylor scoring twice and running back Keiron Lee scoring as well.

Next up for the Vikings is a showdown with Brenham at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cub Stadium.

“When you get knocked down, you got to know how to respond,” Tullos said. “Go back Monday and get ready to go to practice and work on continuing to get better.”