Bryan football team to open District 12-6A play Friday against Temple

Bryan head football coach Ricky Tullos hasn’t gotten to see everyone play yet, but he knows the kind of district the Vikings are in.

The District 12-6A competition is full of tough and talented teams from top to bottom, and Bryan is going to be in a fight every single week.

“No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to be in a ball game there, and we’ve got to go out and play and focus on us and executing and doing what the Vikings do,” Tullos said. “I think if we do that, we always give ourselves a chance no matter who we’re playing against. Trust me, everyone in our district is very talented, and they can all play and play at a very high level any given Friday night.”

It all kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Vikings host last year’s district winner Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. The Wildcats went a perfect 7-0 in district play to win last season’s crown.

Pflugerville Weiss got things started Thursday hosting Harker Heights, while Hutto is at Waco Midway on Friday. The only 12-6A team not in action this week is Copperas Cove, which has a bye.

“It’s been a great predistrict, but now we’re all 0-0 and looking forward to starting district play Friday night,” Tullos said.

Coming out of nondistrict, the teams are all pretty even across the board. Bryan, Harker Heights and Hutto are all 3-1. Pflugerville Weiss, Copperas Cove and Temple are 2-2, while Waco Midway is 0-4.

“I’m very pleased with our effort,” Tullos said. “For the most part, we played well for four weeks, didn’t play quite as well as we wanted against a very good Huntsville team but showed a lot of resilience.”

Bryan has wins over Waller, Richmond Randle and Brenham with the lone loss coming on the road at Huntsville. The Vikings lost to Huntsville the second week of nondistrict but rebounded for back-to-back wins.

“The ability to bounce back after the Week 2 loss and play two very talented Brenham and Randle teams and just show a lot of resilience and how to handle adversity there ... I thought we handled it well,” Tullos said. “It says a lot about our ball club.”

Tullos says the two biggest factors for success in district play for the Vikings are playing clean football and staying healthy.

He also said he doesn’t want the Vikings resting on their laurels after the solid start.

“You’re going to have ups and down. You’re going to have adversity staring you in the face,” Tullos said. “That’s why you build the culture and the character and all the things we put our kids through, so you can be battled tested as you head into district play. Now they count, and you’ve got to be ready to go week in and week out. I just think staying focused and taking it day by day is important, not looking too far ahead and just focus on getting better day in and day out.”