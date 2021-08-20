 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan football team to face Lucas Lovejoy in Week 1 instead of Waller
0 comments

Bryan football team to face Lucas Lovejoy in Week 1 instead of Waller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan football team will now face Lucas Lovejoy in its season-opener instead of Waller.

The game will be played on Friday, Aug. 27 at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings were 6-3 in 2020, including a 5-2 mark in District 12-6A. Bryan made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Lovejoy, located just north of Dallas, went 13-1 in 2020, advancing to the 5A Division II Region II final after winning 7-5A-II with an 8-0 record. Lovejoy is ranked 3rd in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's preseason 5A-II poll.

logo bryan.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert