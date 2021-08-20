Bryan football team to face Lucas Lovejoy in Week 1 instead of Waller

The Bryan football team will now face Lucas Lovejoy in its season-opener instead of Waller.

The game will be played on Friday, Aug. 27 at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Vikings were 6-3 in 2020, including a 5-2 mark in District 12-6A. Bryan made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Lovejoy, located just north of Dallas, went 13-1 in 2020, advancing to the 5A Division II Region II final after winning 7-5A-II with an 8-0 record. Lovejoy is ranked 3rd in Dave Campbell's Texas Football's preseason 5A-II poll.