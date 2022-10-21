Bryan football team takes control with big plays in 50-21 victory at Waco Midway

HEWITT — For the Bryan Vikings, long voyages are fun. But quick trips are even better.

Bryan produced three one-play scoring “drives” as it cashed in on the big play in a key 50-21 victory over Waco Midway on the Panthers’ Homecoming on Friday night.

Malcom Gooden passed for five touchdowns for Bryan (5-3, 2-1) as the Vikings showed a big-play capability that gashed the Midway defense in the District 12-6A matchup.

Midway came into the game knowing that Bryan’s defense was vulnerable up the middle. The Panthers wisely exposed that weakness early as they fed the Vikings a steady diet of Dom Hill up the gut. Midway moved 74 yards in six plays on its first drive, all of them Hill runs. The senior running back finished things off with a 42-yard jaunt up the middle that gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter.

Midway tried to catch the Vikings napping on the ensuing kickoff as the Panthers punched an onside kick. They managed to come up with the ball, but only after it traveled 9 yards, not the requisite 10.

That set up Bryan in cozy field position at the Panther 49-yard ine. The Vikings dinked and dunked down to the goal line before Tate Allen scored on a 1-yard run. A Midway tackler initially hit Allen short of the end zone, but Allen kept his legs churning and backed his way in for the TD, tying things at 7 with 4:53 left in the first.

After Midway’s next drive took a backward detour thanks to an illegal man downfield penalty, Bryan capitalized. The Vikings needed only one play to take the lead as speedy scatback Tate Schneringer outran the Panther defenders for a 51-yard TD run, unleashing a nifty cutback halfway through.

The next two possessions represented the yin and yang of the game for Midway. The Panthers stalled out around midfield, again partially undone by a penalty. Meanwhile, Bryan responded with a 16-play, 83-yard march that featured every ebb and flow of emotion possible. At one point, it appeared as though Midway might’ve recovered a Viking fumble for a touchdown, but the Panthers were whistled for offsides on the play.

Bryan also converted a key fourth-and-1 at its own 37 when receiver Tyson Turner lined up as a Wildcat quarterback and scooted for a 5-yard gain. The Vikings eventually scored when Gooden hit Turner over the middle in the end zone for a 3-yard TD pass. That score gave Bryan a 20-7 lead with 3:24 left in the first half.

Things proceeded to go from bad to worse for Midway when a Reid Tedford pass on first down of the next possession bounced in and out of the hands of his intended receiver and was picked off by Bryan’s Javian Davis-Lewis at the Panther 24. But the Panthers were able to dodge further trouble when Bryan’s Kelvin Zalaya missed a 22-yard field goal shortly thereafter.

But Bryan poured it on in the second half, scoring 30 points, including four second-half TD tosses from Gooden.