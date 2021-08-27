Bryan football team struggles in 44-14 season-opening loss to Lucas Lovejoy

WACO — Bryan’s pregame hurdles were just the prelude to what its first Friday night of the 2021 season would look like.
The Viking football team changed its Week 1 opponent late last week and learned it would have to play without its head coach Wednesday. Bryan tried to keep up with powerful Lucas Lovejoy on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium but ended the night with a 44-14 loss.
“We talked about in the locker room that this is a hard game, and it shows you who you are,” said defensive coordinator Bret Page, who served as interim head coach for Ross Rogers who is out with COVID-19. “It’s the hard things that matter, and I was appreciative of our kids coming out and just playing their hearts out in the second half.”
Lucas Lovejoy set the tempo in the first half, building a 41-7 halftime lead while holding Bryan to just four first downs. The rough start included starting quarterback Malcom Gooden suffering an injury on a late hit after completing Bryan’s longest pass of the night — a 38-yarder to Tate Schneringer.
Gooden gave thumbs up as he was wheeled away on a stretch. Page didn’t have an update on Gooden after the game but said he suffered a leg injury.
Bryan tried to establish the run early, but Lovejoy’s defensive line held the Vikings to minus 15 yards through the first quarter. Bryan took to the air in the second quarter and found some success.
Gooden threw a short pass to Du’wayne Paulhill for 27 yards and found Hunter Vivaldi on an 11-yard pass for back-to-back first downs. Gooden’s pass to Schneringer soon after set up Bryan’s first touchdown as Paulhill ran in the 1-yard score moments after Gooden left the game.
“[Lovejoy] stopped the run and made us do some things that we didn’t know we would have to do,” Page said. “[We had to] pull out the bag of tricks and try to figure that out, but hats off to them.”
Lovejoy, led by first-year starting quarterback Alexander Franklin, scored on six of its seven possessions in the first half. Senior linebacker Dillon Magee returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, though Bryan blocked the extra-point attempt.
Franklin then found Jaxson Lavender and Kyle Parker in traffic for the next two TDs. After a 30-minute lightning delay with 2:11 left in the first quarter, Lovejoy drove downfield and opened the second quarter with a 1-yard TD from Payton Pierce for a 27-0 lead. The Leopards scored twice more before halftime on Franklin’s 5-yard pass to Jack Livingstone and a 5-yard run by Noah Naidoo.
“We do have a veteran squad, so we could talk to them a little bit and make some adjustments,” Page said of halftime. “I thought the kids carried it over to the field, and we were able to get after them and give them a run for their money.”
The Vikings outscored Lovejoy 7-3 in the second half. Lovejoy’s only points came in its opening series on a 25-yard field goal by Trent Rucker for a 44-7 lead. Bryan’s final score came in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Kason Dillard faked a handoff and ran 28 yards down the right sideline for a TD.
“We’re going to take this experience, and it’s not something we wanted to happen, but we’re going to go this weekend and take a look at it and try to be a better football team,” Page said.
Vivaldi, Roger’s grandson, finished with 60 yards on four receptions, while Isaiah Nutall had 30 of Bryan’s 46 rushing yards. Gooden completed 3 of 4 passes for 76 yards before getting injured. Dillard completed 7 of 12 for 59 yards and one interception.
Lovejoy’s Franklin threw for 116 yards with one interception. Naidoo finished with 56 yards on 10 carries, and Matthew Mainord had 54 yards on 15 carries.