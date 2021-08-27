Bryan football team struggles in 44-14 season-opening loss to Lucas Lovejoy

WACO — Bryan’s pregame hurdles were just the prelude to what its first Friday night of the 2021 season would look like.

The Viking football team changed its Week 1 opponent late last week and learned it would have to play without its head coach Wednesday. Bryan tried to keep up with powerful Lucas Lovejoy on Friday at Waco ISD Stadium but ended the night with a 44-14 loss.

“We talked about in the locker room that this is a hard game, and it shows you who you are,” said defensive coordinator Bret Page, who served as interim head coach for Ross Rogers who is out with COVID-19. “It’s the hard things that matter, and I was appreciative of our kids coming out and just playing their hearts out in the second half.”

Lucas Lovejoy set the tempo in the first half, building a 41-7 halftime lead while holding Bryan to just four first downs. The rough start included starting quarterback Malcom Gooden suffering an injury on a late hit after completing Bryan’s longest pass of the night — a 38-yarder to Tate Schneringer.

Gooden gave thumbs up as he was wheeled away on a stretch. Page didn’t have an update on Gooden after the game but said he suffered a leg injury.