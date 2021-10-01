Bryan football team loses at Belton in overtime

BELTON — Bryan did everything possible except win.
The Vikings created an early lead and held off a late surge to force overtime, but in the end, Belton emerged with a 21-14 victory in overtime Friday in District 12-6A play.
Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen tied the game at 14 on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in regulation, but the Vikings could not take control before the end of the period, turning the ball over twice and punting away another possession.
Along the way, the Vikings also forced three turnovers, but Belton running back Javier Luna scored on an 18-yard run on the second play of overtime.
Bryan then saw its hopes for victory dashed as it lost a fumble during its overtime possession.
The Vikings lost four fumbles overall and had two passes intercepted, but still managed to force overtime.
Bryan (0-5, 0-2) scored the game’s first points as senior Hunter Vivaldi returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-0 advantage with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The score held through the end of the period, but two plays into the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Ty Brown punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score.
Belton (3-2, 2-0) was unable to add to the total before halftime, but neither squad excelled offensively in the first half with the Vikings accumulating 121 total yards to the Tigers’ 105. Allen completed 2 of 4 passes for 25 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards in the half.
Belton took its first lead with 8:04 remaining in the third quarter on a 5-yard run by junior quarterback Slade LeBlanc, setting the stage for Allen to tie the score approximately nine minutes later.
Allen finished with a game-high 27 carries for 114 yards as Bryan ran for 168 of its 198 total yards.
Bryan will turn its attention toward next week’s opponent — Killeen Shoemaker — as the Vikings attempt to win their first game since closing the 2020 regular season with a 24-22 victory at Ellison on Nov. 27, 2020.
Shoemaker (3-1, 2-0) beat Copperas Cove 58-35 on Friday in a game postponed a day due to inclement weather.