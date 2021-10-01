Bryan football team loses at Belton in overtime

BELTON — Bryan did everything possible except win.

The Vikings created an early lead and held off a late surge to force overtime, but in the end, Belton emerged with a 21-14 victory in overtime Friday in District 12-6A play.

Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen tied the game at 14 on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in regulation, but the Vikings could not take control before the end of the period, turning the ball over twice and punting away another possession.

Along the way, the Vikings also forced three turnovers, but Belton running back Javier Luna scored on an 18-yard run on the second play of overtime.

Bryan then saw its hopes for victory dashed as it lost a fumble during its overtime possession.

The Vikings lost four fumbles overall and had two passes intercepted, but still managed to force overtime.

Bryan (0-5, 0-2) scored the game’s first points as senior Hunter Vivaldi returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-0 advantage with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the first quarter.