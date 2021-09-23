Bryan football team looks for new start against an old rival

If there ever was a team that needed a fresh start, it’s the Bryan Vikings.
Bryan will open District 12-6A football play against Temple at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings (0-3) had a trying nondistrict, not only losing games but players to injury and even head coach Ross Rogers to COVID-19 for two games.
“You better learn from your struggles, and we certainly have struggled,” Rogers said. “But they will make you stronger if you use them. It’s a fresh start.”
Rogers is back as are many players who had injuries, but the Vikings are still searching for the efficient offense without quarterback Malcom Gooden, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. Bryan is averaging only 14 points and 188.3 yards per game. It ended nondistrict play with 99 yards of offense in a 29-14 loss at Brenham.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to move the ball,” Rogers said. “It may not be big plays. We’ve just got to be able to move the chains and give our defense a rest.”
Bryan’s defense is playing championship football, allowing only 238.7 yards per game. But the unit has been handicapped by a sputtering offense and special teams mistakes. Bryan had 15 penalties in the loss to Brenham and allowed a 60-yard punt return and another to the Viking 2-yard line.
Rogers said the Vikings spent the bye week tweaking things on offense.
“I like what we’ve done with some formations,” Rogers said. “We’ve just got to get tougher.”
Bryan will face a stiff test against the defending district champions, who already have lost as many games as they did all of last season when Temple went 10-2. The Wildcats opened the season with losses to Austin Westlake, the state’s top-ranked Class 6A team, and 5A Division I Magnolia West, which is 4-0 .
“I’ve never shied away from playing good people,” Temple coach Scott Stewart said. “I think playing those kind of games will show you what you need to work on. I think they are great learning opportunities.”
Temple was Texas Football’s choice to repeat as district champ, but Harker Heights (3-0) has moved ahead of the Wildcats in the Harris Ratings.
“I think every year has its different chemistry, its different challenges,” Stewart said. “That group did a real good job last year.”
Temple eked out road victories over Harker Heights 38-36 and Killeen Shoemaker 27-24 en route to going 7-0 in district play.
“I realize it’s a king of the hill mentality type of deal,” Stewart said. “I’d rather be at the top of the hill having people taking shots at you than at the bottom looking up. It’s not that we’re there now, but looking back last year, we finished at the top of the hill, and we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”
Bryan, which finished in a three-way tie for second last year with Harker Heights and Shoemaker, was picked to finish third in Texas Football. The Vikings have five or six three-year senior starters along with enough size to return to the postseason if they can get the offense rolling.
“It’s a tough matchup. They play a big boy, physical brand of football,” Stewart said. “I have not seen a single snap of anyone else in the district, but they may have the best front six [defensively] we’ve seen. They are big, and they plug gaps.”
Linebacker Nic Caraway (6-3, 240), a Purdue recruit and 12-6A’s preseason defensive player of the year, leads the way for Bryan’s defense.
“He looks like you’re supposed to look and plays like you’re supposed to play,” Stewart said, adding that Bryan safeties Du’wayne Paulhill and Matthew Cooks often line up 12 yards deep at the snap but still make plays at the line of scrimmage. “It’s fun to watch kids play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. I just wish we didn’t have to play against them.”
Temple has players that can cause Rogers and defensive coordinator Bret Page to lose sleep starting with running back Samari Howard. The district’s reigning MVP had two rushing touchdowns and two TD catches in last year’s 44-7 victory over Bryan. He finished last season with 1,568 yards and 27 total touchdowns.
“He’s obviously a gifted kid, but he’s the consummate leader,” Stewart said, adding that he reminds him of the old EF Hutton commercials. “I mean, when he talks, people listen. He leads by example. He’s a very passionate kid.”
• NOTES — Temple leads the series over Bryan 28-12-1, having won five straight. ... Bryan didn’t win a nondistrict game for the first time since 2002. ... Cooks is the grandson of A&M running back Bubba Bean. ... Friday’s matchup will be Temple’s first road game of the season. The Wildcats were supposed to play at Hutto last week, but the game was moved to Wildcat Stadium because Hutto’s new stadium wasn’t ready. Temple beat Hutto 60-53. The Wildcats did scrimmage at College Station on Aug. 19.