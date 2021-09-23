Bryan football team looks for new start against an old rival

Rogers said the Vikings spent the bye week tweaking things on offense.

“I like what we’ve done with some formations,” Rogers said. “We’ve just got to get tougher.”

Bryan will face a stiff test against the defending district champions, who already have lost as many games as they did all of last season when Temple went 10-2. The Wildcats opened the season with losses to Austin Westlake, the state’s top-ranked Class 6A team, and 5A Division I Magnolia West, which is 4-0 .

“I’ve never shied away from playing good people,” Temple coach Scott Stewart said. “I think playing those kind of games will show you what you need to work on. I think they are great learning opportunities.”

Temple was Texas Football’s choice to repeat as district champ, but Harker Heights (3-0) has moved ahead of the Wildcats in the Harris Ratings.

“I think every year has its different chemistry, its different challenges,” Stewart said. “That group did a real good job last year.”

Temple eked out road victories over Harker Heights 38-36 and Killeen Shoemaker 27-24 en route to going 7-0 in district play.