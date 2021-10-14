Bryan football team finds jets late in first half, propels to 30-14 win over Killeen

KILLEEN — Bryan began the second half the same way it ended the first half — emphatically.

After trailing 7-0 early in the game, the Vikings closed the second quarter with two touchdowns in the final 1 minute, 40 seconds and scored their 21st unanswered point less than two minutes into the third quarter, propelling them to a 30-14 victory at Killeen on Thursday in District 12-6A football action.

Now with consecutive wins after five straight losses to start the season, Bryan (2-5, 2-2) is suddenly in contention for a playoff berth with three games remaining in the regular season.

But it did not appear the Vikings would be in that position early Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.

Killeen delivered the game’s opening score on defense as senior linebacker Harrah Garner recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 6:11 left in the first quarter, and the advantage held through the end of the period and deep into the second quarter before the Vikings concluded the half with an explosive outburst.

With 4:15 remaining in the second period, Bryan embarked on a nine-play, 50-yard drive highlighted by a 7-yard, third-down pass from Tate Allen to Hunter Vivaldi and punctuated by senior Du’wayne Paulhill’s 9-yard run into the end zone with 1:40 left.