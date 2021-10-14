Bryan football team finds jets late in first half, propels to 30-14 win over Killeen

KILLEEN — Bryan began the second half the same way it ended the first half — emphatically.
After trailing 7-0 early in the game, the Vikings closed the second quarter with two touchdowns in the final 1 minute, 40 seconds and scored their 21st unanswered point less than two minutes into the third quarter, propelling them to a 30-14 victory at Killeen on Thursday in District 12-6A football action.
Now with consecutive wins after five straight losses to start the season, Bryan (2-5, 2-2) is suddenly in contention for a playoff berth with three games remaining in the regular season.
But it did not appear the Vikings would be in that position early Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Killeen delivered the game’s opening score on defense as senior linebacker Harrah Garner recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 6:11 left in the first quarter, and the advantage held through the end of the period and deep into the second quarter before the Vikings concluded the half with an explosive outburst.
With 4:15 remaining in the second period, Bryan embarked on a nine-play, 50-yard drive highlighted by a 7-yard, third-down pass from Tate Allen to Hunter Vivaldi and punctuated by senior Du’wayne Paulhill’s 9-yard run into the end zone with 1:40 left.
Then a mere 47 seconds later, the Vikings matched Killeen’s defensive score as sophomore Tyson Turner returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown, giving Bryan a 14-7 advantage it took into halftime.
And the surge continued in the third quarter.
Killeen (2-5, 0-4) attempted to open the second half with an onside kick, but it failed, and five plays later, the Vikings pushed their lead to 21-7 on Isaiah Nutall’s 2-yard carry with 10:19 remaining in the third quarter.
The Kangaroos cut into the deficit on the ensuing drive as Roderick Norman found Lamarrion Cotton for a 3-yard touchdown pass, but Killeen could not get any closer.
Bryan tacked on 8-yard touchdown run from Allen in the final minute of the third quarter and added the final two points on a safety by Nic Caraway in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings held the Kangaroos to just 194 yards compared to their 319 yards, which included 190 in the second half.
Allen completed 9 of 14 passes for 129 yards and an interception to go with 14 carries for 35 yards, while Vivaldi caught four passes for 43 yards, and Andrew Buban added a team-high 51 receiving yards on three catches. Tason Devault carried the ball 16 times for 78 of Bryan’s 190 rushing yards.
Bryan must now turn its attention toward next week’s home game against Copperas Cove (1-5, 1-2).
Despite their record, the Bulldawgs, who host Ellison (2-4, 1-2) on Friday, enter the week with the district’s third-best rushing offense, averaging 216.5 yards behind standout running back Malcolm Roberts. The senior ranks sixth in rushing in 12-6A with 85 carries for 485 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He is complemented by teammate Craig Brown, who has 59 carries for 374 yards and a score.
Defensively, however, Copperas Cove struggles, allowing a district-worst 50.8 points and 464.7 yards per game.
Nevertheless, the Bulldawgs are poised to ride a wave of momentum into the contest if they can defeat the Eagles, who scored a combined 50 points in their last two games after producing just 41 points through their first four games.
Last week against Killeen, Copperas Cove collected its first victory in 364 days, snapping a 12-game skid with a 56-33 showing to defeat the Kangaroos for the first time since 2014, and by the time the Bulldawgs arrive in Bryan, they could be experiencing their first two-game winning streak since 2018.