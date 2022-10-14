Bryan football team falls to Pflugerville Weiss 38-13 in District 12-6A play

After exchanging blows with Bryan in the first half, Pflugerville Weiss stepped up on both sides of the ball for a 38-13 win on Friday night in District 12-6A action at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Wolfpack (4-4, 2-2) amassed 504 yards of offense with a balanced attack led by senior running back and wide receiver Tory Simmons Jr., who tallied 205 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 54 yards and a touchdown receiving. Senior quarterback Tate Reiland threw for 178 yards and two scores along with two interceptions.

Defensively, Weiss held the Vikings (4-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second half while intercepting three passes and forcing a fumble. The Wolfpack also forced Bryan to turn over the ball on downs on two drives. Junior safety Peyton Morganled had two interceptions, while senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Diggs and junior linebacker Nathan Nickerson recorded one sack apiece.

The Vikings found some success in their rushing attack by picking up 252 yards on the ground but struggled throwing the ball with just four completions for 45 passing yards and three interceptions. Six Vikings ran for at least 30 yards with sophomore wide receiver Terrence Lewis and freshman running back Javalen Wade leading the way with 64 and 58 yards, respectively.

Bryan struck first, shaking off an interception on its first play from scrimmage as Lewis dashed 53 yards for a touchdown two plays later. Senior kicker Kelvin Zalaya made the extra point to put the Vikings on top 7-0.

It didn’t take long for Weiss to respond as Reiland connected with Simmons on a 33-yard scoring strike to knot the game at 7.

The Vikings then continued their offensive momentum as senior signal-caller Creed Pierce capped off a nine-play drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Bryan took a 13-7 lead after it came up short on the two-point conversion.

The Wolfpack kept the scoring going with a 10-play drive polished off with a 3-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation by senior running back Daelen Alexander. A successful extra point attempt by senior kicker Oscar Jaramillo gave Weiss a 14-13 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

With 1:36 to go in the first half, the Wolfpack scored again on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reiland to senior wide receiver Micah Gifford on a double-reverse trick play. Simmons set up the play with a 44-yard run on a direct snap. With the score in the Wolfpack’s favor at 21-13, Weiss got the ball back again just in time for Jaramillo to nail a 45-yard field goal as the first half came to a close.

The Wolfpack and the Vikings found some offensive success to open the second half but couldn’t convert their scoring opportunities in the third quarter. The teams traded multiple scoreless possessions before Weiss’ defense stepped up with a sack and fumble as senior linebacker Samuel Miller picked up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown with 4:45 remaining.

With Weiss leading 31-13, Bryan’s turnover woes continued as junior safety Peyton Morgan picked off a pass on the Vikings’ next play from scrimmage. Simmons followed up the defensive effort with a 49-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play for a 38-13 lead.

Morgan capped off his memorable night with another interception on the next drive.

Bryan returns to action at 7:30 p.m. next Friday as it travels to take on Waco Midway. The Wolfpack have a bye week before continuing 12-6A play at home against Midway on Oct. 28.