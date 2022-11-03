Bryan football team falls to Harker Heights in regular season finale

KILLEEN — There was no need to worry about sharing titles for Harker Heights on Thursday as they topped the Bryan Vikings 49-14.

The Knights entered the game having already clinched the top spot in District 12-6A but were needing a win or a Temple loss to Copperas Cove on Thursday to win the title outright.

Re’Shaun Sanford and company wasted little time getting things going.

Sanford kicked off the scoring for the Knights (9-1, 6-0), rushing in untouched from 10 yards with 9:28 left in the first quarter.

The Knights started on the Bryan 30-yard line after an interception by King White on the Vikings’ first drive of the game. Sanford picked up all 30 yards on just two carries on the scoring drive.

The next time Harker Heights touched the ball, Sanford again capped the drive, this time from 4 yards. His second touchdown of the game — and eighth of the past two weeks — gave Harker Heights the lead back with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.

A couple of plays before Sanford’s second touchdown, quarterback Dylan Plake found him for a 15-yard hookup to get the Knights into the red zone. Plake finished without a blemish, going 17 of 17 for 247 yards and four touchdowns

Sandwiched between the two Harker Heights touchdowns was a touchdown by Bryan (6-4, 3-3).

Starting on their own 25, the Vikings drove the length of the field in 11 plays. The Vikings capped the drive on fourth-and-6 when quarterback Malcom Gooden found Tyson Turner in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The score tied the game at 7, but it was the last time the Vikings found themselves close in the game.

Plake went to work on two of the next three drives, connecting touchdown passes to Tyler Johnson and Rocky Crooks, respectively.

Johnson took a swing pass near the line of scrimmage and shook a couple of tackles before taking it 25 yards for a score.

On the second touchdown pass of the first half, Crooks ran a deep post, getting open and walking into the end zone on a 20-yard reception.

Harker Heights running back Aimeer Washington got into the scoring mix between the two touchdown passes from Plake.

Washington scampered in from 13 yards out with 7:53 left in the first half to give the Knights a 28-7 lead. Washington’s touchdown run followed a 38-yard Plake-to-Sanford connection.

The Knights were given good field position to start the fourth scoring drive after an interception by Kaden Butler near midfield.

Harker Heights’ defense played well, coming within inches of having two other interceptions by White and Christian Robinson that appeared to be sure pick-sixes.

The Knights tacked on 14 points in the second half, followed by a second score by Bryan when Gooden found Turner for a 22-yard score.

Both teams will open the Class 6A playoffs next week.