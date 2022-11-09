Bryan football team embracing challenging first-round matchup at No. 3 Duncanville

Ricky Tullos hasn’t sugarcoated anything with his team this week.

Bryan’s head football coach and his players know they are set to face one of the state’s best teams in third-ranked Duncanville this Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium. The winner plays either Wylie or Mesquite Horn in the area round.

The Vikings (6-4) are embracing the challenge.

“We love the opportunity to go and show what we’ve got,” Tullos said. “That’s what I told them yesterday. Everybody is talking about you guys drew Duncanville, you’ve got to play Duncanville. Duncanville gets to play us, and we’re excited about that opportunity and want to go out there and play our game, play as hard as we can and see what happens.”

Duncanville (9-0) is among the statewide favorites in the 6A-I bracket. The Panthers’ smallest margin of victory was 13 points in their season opener on the road against South Oak Cliff, the defending Class 5A Division II state champion who is among the 5A-II favorites again. The Panthers have played in the state championship game three of the last four years.

Duncanville boasts a number of talented college recruits led by junior defensive end Colin Simmons, who is a five-star recruit and the nation’s 12th-ranked player according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Junior running back Caden Durham paces the Panther offense with 1,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior offensive tackle Benjamin Whitfield is committed to TCU.

Establishing momentum and sticking with Duncanville early are keys Tullos said the Vikings must accomplish to come away with a victory. Taking care of the football is another must. The Vikings had at least two turnovers in all four of their losses this season.

“Anytime you go on the road up against an opponent like that, you want to get settled in as quick as you can and gain confidence as quick as you can and know that you can do this,” Tullos said.

Having fun and keeping composure are keys senior quarterback Malcom Gooden said the Vikings must accomplish to upset the Panthers. Gooden has thrown for almost 1,500 yards and run for 390 with a team-best 27 total touchdowns.

“We know outside the team nobody’s going to have hope in us beating them, but if we come together as one and stay as a family, I feel like we can move onto the second round,” Gooden said.

Pushing younger players is also critical, Gooden said. Juniors Tate Schneringer and Tyson Turner have been Bryan’s top offensive playmakers this season aside from Gooden. Turner leads the Vikings in all receiving categories with 665 yards and 13 touchdowns on 34 catches this season. He noted Bryan must outwork Duncanville.

“They’re physical. We’ve got to be more physical,” Turner said. “They’re fast. We’ve got to be faster. We’ve just got to beat them every play.”

Bryan hasn’t advanced past the bi-district round since 2016. The Vikings fell to Cedar Hill in the first round the last two years. Both games were on the road. Schneringer said that experience gives him an edge.

“We’ve got to let bad plays go,” said Schneringer, who needs 125 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season. “I know in our past we’ve kind of hung towards our bad plays, but every play’s a new play. Come at it with that mindset, and we’ve got to play almost perfect.”

With no game guaranteed next week for any playoff team, Tullos said he tells his players to enjoy the journey and noted how some guys have played together for years.

“You get to playoff time, that’s a special time, and I think sometimes you’ve got to be careful ... you can be so focused on nothing but the scoreboard and you end up missing out on the enjoyment of the journey,” Tullos said. “That’s important for us. We want to enjoy every minute that we’re in the postseason, because you just never know when it’s win or go home when that last game is.”